8h ago

Stage 3 load shedding and worse: Brace yourself for Eskom's new normal

accreditation
Carol Paton
Getty Images

SA is in for its most intense and protracted load shedding ever in the next six to 12 months, as Eskom battles equipment failures and is logistically unable to deliver and burn enough diesel to keep the lights on. 

In the most likely scenario, SA faces a minimum of Stage 3 load shedding almost daily, with the likelihood of this being significantly higher about half the time. 

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer and top executives briefed the media on Tuesday on the state of the system and the outlook for the summer months and into winter.  From January to 11 November, SA has had 155 days of load shedding - Eskom's worst performance to date. 

Read more on:
eskomthomas conradejan oberholzerload shedding
Company Snapshot
