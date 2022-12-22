Steam generator for Koeberg Unit 2 expected to arrive this weekend

The last steam generator meant for Koeberg Unit 2 is expected to arrive on site this coming weekend.

Unit 1 of Koeberg is currently on a scheduled outage, and its steam generators will be installed.

One of the steam generators was dropped in a factory in China, but Eskom previously said all necessary repairs were completed.

The last steam generator required for the life extension of Koeberg nuclear power station is on its way to the site.

Eskom, in an emailed response to News24, said that it is expected the steam generator would reach the power station on the West Coast by the end of the weekend.

"The last steam generators (sic) needed for the Unit 2 outage, which starts in October 2023, is currently in transit to the Koeberg site, it is expected that it will be on-site by the end of the weekend," Eskom said.

Unit 1 is currently undergoing a scheduled outage for maintenance and refuelling, as well as the replacement of its steam generators. The three steam generators required for Unit 1 have been on site for a few months and have been prepared for installation.

The outage at Unit 1 is expected to last just over 180 days or about six months.

Koeberg will reach the end of its design life in 2024. But Eskom has applied to the National Nuclear Regulator to extend the life of the plant by another 20 years. To keep the power station operable, certain modifications and safety requirements need to be in place. This includes the replacement of six steam generators.

Earlier this year, the steam generator replacement at Unit 2 was deferred as facilities were not ready to carry out the programme.

There were concerns that the steam generator replacement programme at Unit 1 would similarly be delayed. But Eskom has assured facilities are ready and that programmes are on schedule "at present".



News24 previously reported that a steam generator initially meant for Unit 1 at Koeberg had dropped in a factory in China. At a press briefing in September, Eskom officials assured that the steam generator received the required repairs and was suitable for use.

By September five steam generators had already been delivered to South Africa.

Chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer also indicated that a steam generator meant for Unit 2 was identified to be fitted to Unit 1.

Earlier this month, Eskom briefly delayed the scheduled outage of Unit 1 to 10 December for the grid to stabilise amid Stage 6 load shedding.



Both units at Koeberg have a capacity of 920MW.

Now with the outage under way, Eskom said the extended outage would impact the electricity supply.



"This will be the 26th refuelling outage on Unit 1 since commissioning and will also see the replacement of the unit's three steam generators as part of the long-term operation programme of the power station. The reactor pressure vessel head on this unit was replaced several years ago," Eskom said in a statement previously.

Eskom's outgoing CEO, André de Ruyter, told Parliament in September that the steam generator replacement programme at the nuclear power station was "poorly managed" and that disciplinary action had been carried out against the relevant employees.

Eskom will on Friday release its annual results for the year ending March 2022.

South Africans meanwhile are experiencing Stage 4 load shedding.