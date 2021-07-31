1h ago

add bookmark

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

accreditation
Compiled by Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced fuel price hikes across the board.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced fuel price hikes across the board.

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said.

The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.

The changes are:

Petrol (both grades): 91c/l increase.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 55.58 c/l increase

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 54.58 c/l increase

Illuminating Paraffin: 50.00 c/l increase

Single Maximum National Retail Price for LP Gas: 67.00 c/l increase

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 226.00 c/kg increase.

The Automobile Association had previously warned of a big jump in fuel prices due to an increase in import prices. It projected petrol would increase 83 c/l.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
petrolfuel price
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,814.19
0.0%
Silver
25.49
0.0%
Palladium
2,662.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,051.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
62,852
-0.9%
All Share
68,971
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,683
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
12,906
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1479 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2297 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo