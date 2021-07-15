Stop panic buying food - there is enough, pleads agriculture minister

Continued unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng has raised questions about food security.

The minister of agriculture is asking consumers to avoid panic buying in unaffected provinces.

The KZN Agricultural Union has warned of a looming long-term food crisis developing.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has pleaded with South Africans in provinces not affected by unrest to avoid panic buying, saying the country has sufficient food supplies.



This will ensure that food supply chains can "continue functioning, uninterrupted, at an appropriate pace", she said on Thursday.

"The immediate problem in supply chains for KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention", said Didiza.

The minister met with stakeholders in the agriculture food sectors on Thursday to discuss the impact on the food supply chain due to a spate of violent protests, looting and damage to infrastructure, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

The minister has set up a technical team of experts from the private and public sector to monitor urgent issues and oversee the implementation of solutions.



She described the meeting as "fruitful".

Looming long-term food crisis

As the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal continues to affect major roads and halt agricultural transportation networks, the KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) warned on Thursday of a looming long-term food crisis with farmers unable to continue with the day-to-day business of farming.

"The looming food crisis is only going to get worse. Not only have most shops been destroyed in smaller towns in KwaZulu-Natal, but now farmers are unable to keep up production to be able to supply the country with the massive volumes consumed daily.

"The knock-on effect of the looting and rioting is threatening to derail the highly sensitive production and agricultural value chain," Kwanalu CEO Sandy La Marque said on Thursday.

"Feed for livestock, chickens, pigs and other animals is being depleted on farms; milk producers are dumping their milk; egg, fruit and vegetable producers are unable to get their produce to the end users; and sugarcane and timber producers are not able to deliver to mills. The transportation of all produce has been brought to a standstill - it is a desperate situation."

Statistics prepared by the Economic Development and Planning Cluster of the eThekwini Municipality estimate that the total impact on its GDP over the last five days due to the unrest has been more than R20 billion.

It estimates that there has been more than R1.5 billion in losses of livestock and more than R15 billion in damage to property and equipment.

More than 50 000 informal traders and more than 40 000 formal businesses have been affected, many at risk of not being able to restart. More than 150 000 jobs are at risk, it said.