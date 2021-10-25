Tensions in capital city simmer as Tshwane metro interdicts Samwu strike

A Labour Court interdict declared that the South African Municipal Workers Union's members are to immediately disperse from striking.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams slammed the strike as a "political act" ahead of November's local government elections.

Samwu's Tshwane regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the union would abide by the interdict, but wanted answers by Tuesday.

An urgent interdict awarded to the City of Tshwane aimed at stopping the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) from striking in the metropolitan municipality is not stopping the union from demanding answers on payment increase agreements and other benefits at the council.



Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, which is also home to the seat of executive government at a national level, is grappling with Samwu's strike at the city, which disrupted the delivery of basic services in some areas.

The strike comes a week before November's local government elections, where the city will become a key battleground. The Democratic Alliance has had a rocky term governing Tshwane after winning the metro in the 2016 local government elections by way of minority government.

This also comes after international sovereign credit rating agency Moody's warned in June that the City of Tshwane would face considerable liquidity challenges in the near future as it faced a R1 billion cash deficit.

On Monday, Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams said the metro got an urgent interdict from the Labour Court preventing municipal workers from continuing with the unprotected strike. The interdict declared that Samwu and its striking members are to "immediately disperse".

"Samwu and its members are interdicted and restrained from performing any acts of destruction of City of Tshwane property and any private or public property and performing any acts of intimidation against any City of Tshwane employee or the city's patrons," Williams said in a statement.

Williams said Samwu insisted on disrupting service delivery in the city, despite alternative structures to discuss labour matters. He slammed the strike as a "political act" ahead of the local government elections.

Samwu's Tshwane regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the union was determined to ensure workers received their due 2019 collective agreement on benchmarking and other benefits that the city reneged on.

"There is a clause that says certain employees will be able to get [an] annual increment as a once off amount. The city implemented the agreement in the first year.

"But this year in July, instead of allowing the eligible employees enjoy the benefit, they are now saying it is unaffordable and reneging," said Tladinyane.

Tladinyane told Fin24 that Samwu members also wanted the metro to honour agreements based on the Group Life funeral cover scheme, which is meant to provide employees with funeral benefits of up to R40 000.

"We agreed that contributions must increase and we as employees increased contributions, but the city has reneged on increasing the scope of benefits. The pay-out has even decreased from R40 000 to R35 000. We are not even being allowed to bury loved ones with dignity," Tladinyane said.

He said workers were supposed to get a 3.5% increase after a deal was inked in September, but were told this could only be implemented in October. When Samwu asked when it would be implemented last week, the city said council would discuss the matter, but it never did.

"The decision is supposed to be made by council, but they will only be available after the local government elections. We asked them to hold a special council meeting and we have given the city until tomorrow to explain," Tladinyane said.

He said once Samwu has a response from the city on Tuesday, regional leadership of the union will relay the message to shop stewards and members who will tell the union what must happen next after they have been given time to process consider the city's correspondence.

"We were informed of the court order, and we will abide by it. The court order said we should not withdraw labour and we will not do that. Workers are back at work. There is no service disruptions. But we are waiting for the speaker to respond to us today," said Tladinyane.

Tladinyane said the City of Tshwane was quick to "cry liquidity challenges" when asked to resolve the problem, but claimed the workers' request was well within its budget.

