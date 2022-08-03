03 Aug

add bookmark

Tensions mount in auto sector as wage battle looms

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Numsa is accusing employers of delaying talks and making a wage offer to provoke a strike in the sector.
Numsa is accusing employers of delaying talks and making a wage offer to provoke a strike in the sector.
iStock
  • Tensions are mounting in the vehicle sector amid accusations from Numsa that employers were delaying a wage offer to provoke a strike in the sector.
  • But the employers' chief negotiator has denied this, blaming complexities and non-wage demands. 
  • The National Union of Metalworkers is demanding a 12% increase, warning that if employers delayed tabling an offer, the union would be forced to strike.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Tensions are mounting in the motor industry amid accusations from the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) that employers were delaying talks and not making a wage offer to provoke a strike in the sector.

But the Retail Motor Industry Organisation's (RMI) chief negotiator Jacques Viljoen has denied this, saying that employers had not yet tabled a wage offer because it was still considering several non-wage demands from the unions.

Viljoen said the employers expect that the negotiations with unions will be wrapped up by the end of August, in time for when the 2019 three-year deal in the sector expires.

The RMI is the largest corporate party in the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (MIBCO), while Numsa represents at least 90 000 employees in the sector, which employs 306 000 employees.

Numsa has slammed employers for not tabling a wage offer since the negotiations started in March. Numsa is demanding a 12% increase across the board and warned that if an offer was not tabled soon, the union would be forced to strike.

READ | Numsa accuses employers in auto sector talks of provoking a strike

Viljoen said these negotiations were taking place in a very diverse industry comprising more than 20 000 employers and more than 300 000 employees across several sub-sectors.

"This reality makes for complex negotiations to ensure that concluded collective agreements not only provide to fair and equitable wage increase but also the sustainability of businesses trading in the industry. Needless to say, the complexity mentioned results in fairly time-consuming engagements between the trade unions and the employer bodies," Viljoen said.

READ | Numsa wants a double-digit increase in auto wage talks - even if it means a strike

Viljoen said the slow progress in the negotiation process was not uncommon for the current stage negotiation process and no cause for unnecessary concern.

"The mediatory process is facilitated by a seasoned mediator, who aids the parties in finding common ground in their journey towards a mutually acceptable wage- and substantive agreement for the next three years," Viljoen said.

He said the RMI was spending much time identifying core non-wage demands from the trade unions. After this, the focus will turn to wage increases across the various sub-sectors in the industry, he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rminumsajacques viljoenmotor sectorwage talks
Rand - Dollar
16.73
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.39
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.05
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,782.46
+1.0%
Silver
20.28
+1.1%
Palladium
2,066.50
+2.4%
Platinum
914.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
96.78
-3.9%
Top 40
62,820
+1.0%
All Share
69,270
+1.0%
Resource 10
62,820
+1.3%
Industrial 25
85,520
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,504
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo