1h ago

add bookmark

Mboweni's medium-term budget scheduled for 21 October

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to table the medium-term budget policy statement on 21 October.

The National Assembly Programming Committee on Thursday discussed and agreed to the draft parliamentary programme for the fourth term, which highlighted the scheduled tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement later this month.

In an emailed response to Fin24, Treasury said that the 21st is the "tentative" date.

The medium-term budget policy statement sets out government's priorities over the next three years. It proposes allocations to different departments as well as local and provincial governments. The Covid-19 pandemic will impact government spending.

During the tabling of the supplementary budget in June, Mboweni stated that the pandemic would likely see the economy contract by levels last seen 90 years ago, while tax revenues would fall about R300 billion short of their target due to the decline in economic activity. 

He also warned that the country risks a sovereign debt crisis. Treasury projected debt-to-GDP to reach close to R4 trillion or 81.8% of GDP by the end of this fiscal year, Fin24 previously reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ron Derby | Our problems are so much bigger than SAA, the focus on it just fans the flames
'It is illogical': Mboweni takes aim at high pay for heads of state-owned entities
SAA bailout raises hackles at National Treasury
Read more on:
tito mbowenisa economymedium term budget policy statement
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.49
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.53
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.07)
Gold
1886.26
(-0.01)
Silver
23.78
(+0.13)
Platinum
868.00
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2375.00
(+1.39)
All Share
54613.42
(-0.25)
Top 40
50220.29
(-0.38)
Financial 15
10014.37
(-1.17)
Industrial 25
74065.09
(-0.59)
Resource 10
53403.64
(+0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1434 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9343 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo