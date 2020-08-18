The lockdown | Perhaps, the financial rehab South African consumers needed?

South African households have long had a history of worrying unsecured debt levels.

But being forced to buy only essentials during the hard lockdown may have helped many reassess their reliance on credit.

Nedbank and FNB say while they expected more people to borrow during the lockdown, they have seen more save money instead.

Some have said that the alcohol ban during the lockdown might have been rehab they needed to deal with their unhealthy relationship with alcohol but Nedbank says it could also be the wake up call South Africans needed to reassess their relationship with credit.

The bank along with the Banking Association of SA (BASA) said they had expectations that credit applications would increase because when the lockdown began as most people were caught off guard, losing their incomes while they had with no emergency savings in place.

However, Nedbank's divisional executive of consumer banking, Mutsa Chironga on Tuesday said most banks saw a big fall in unsecured lending and decline in credit card balances. Instead, balances on short-term savings accounts like 32-day notice recorded sharp increases. It's a phenomenon that has been observed by other banks such as FNB too.

No triggers

Part of this can be explained by the fact that people were not spending much – card swipes on Nedbank point of sale machines fell sharply for all bank cards in April although they started recovering in May. But Nedbank's senior behavioural economist, Amy Underwood said there is another big factor at play here: Many people's brains were thrust onto survival mode and their auto pilot habits, including their spending patterns were disrupted.

"The first three weeks of lockdown, when you had to go down to spend only on essentials because that's all that was available, it gives you a sense of what is the bare minimum you can live on," she said.

With "triggers" like invites to go out for drinks with friends and colleagues not there anymore, even people whose income remained secure during the lockdown started to realise that they have or earn enough to save.

The fall in demand for unsecured credit and credit card usage in the first three months of the lockdown was mainly underpinned by debt repayment holidays that banks offered to most of their clients who were in need. The extra cash on their balance sheet made it possible for many households to cope with what they had at their disposal, said Chironga.

Uncertain about the future, some consumers are reluctant about taking on new debt

But as the lockdown went on and debt repayment holidays expired, those whose income streams have been disrupted by the lockdown are reluctant to take on new credit agreements. Even those with secure incomes aren't looking for credit to fund travel adventures right now and have become more aware that emergencies can come from anywhere at anytime.

"What we are seeing is that overall market for unsecured debt and credit cards is declining. To the extent that people have reset their money habits in quite positive ways, we are seeing increase in shorter-term savings.

He said the bank is witnessing a rise in interest for appreciating assets like housing and on demand for longer-term investments like unit trusts and pensions.

"I think people have actually reset their minds to say; maybe the way I was living before was not very sustainable," he added.

Sure, there are other habits that the lockdown has induced, like 90% of people surveyed who indicated to the research firm, Kantar that they will intend to do most of their shopping and other transactions online post the Covid-19 crisis.

But Underwood said the new financial habits that people have formed have to an extent challenged the belief that South Africans do not know how to manage their money.

"The stuff that we are seeing suggest that in fact, South Africans do know what to do. They really want to manage their money well, but they have habits that are fighting those money goals. But Covid has given them space to redirect their habits," said Underwood adding that the absence of "triggers" has changed many people's perceptions of what they really need.