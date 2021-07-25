1h ago

add bookmark

The R350 grant is back - and more people will now qualify

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday.

The grant of R350, administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants.

Previously, anyone who received support from the state was ineligible for SRD payments

After more than R16 billion was paid to approximately 6.5 million monthly SRD recipients since May last year, the SRD expired in January 2021.

Ramaphosa says that a "slight improvement in revenue collection" will be used to fund the return of the SRD.

In April, the South African Revenue Service said that its preliminary figures showed that total net revenue collection for the year ended March 2021 was R1.25 trillion – which was R38 billion more than estimated in the February budget.

Details on the reinstatement of the grant, including the process for application, will be announced shortly, Ramaphosa added.

“This will build on the strength of our existing social protection system, which is one of the greatest achievements of our democracy," the president said. 

"No country can expect its economy to grow, or to live in peace and harmony, while many of its citizens remain marginalised, hungry and excluded."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
president cyril rama­phosacyril ramaphosahungerpovertylockdownsrd grantgrant
Rand - Dollar
14.78
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.34
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1281 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2034 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo