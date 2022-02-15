There'll be a good-news budget next week, but hard times ahead - economist

Large revenue overruns means that government budget deficit will be lower than expected.

But the next year looks tough as government spending declines and low-growth is forecast.

Unemployment is set to rise further if growth does not pick up.

South Africa is in for a good-news budget next Wednesday owing to the very large anticipated revenue overrun of between R160 billion and R180 billion, Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga said on Tuesday.

The revenue overrun will result in a lower fiscal deficit than projected a year ago. It had also reduced two significant risks to the fiscus posed by government over-spending on the wage bill for public servants and the extension of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant as government had sufficient funds.

Excess revenues – due to a boom in commodity prices, which make a large part of SA’s exports – were also positive for the debt consolidation path outlined in the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, he said.

But despite the improved picture, Mhlanga warned that SA faced a challenging global environment, where growth was expected to slow and inflation was rising. The domestic environment would also be more challenging due to the combination of low growth and rising interest rates as the SA Reserve Bank seeks to "normalise" monetary policy and rising inflation.

Government spending is also set to moderate as expenditure cuts are made to rein in debt.

"This will be a hard environment for ordinary citizens," Mhlanga said.

While the short-term fiscal metrics have improved, SA’s long-term structural problems and low-growth problem mean that it will struggle to improve employment prospects without a step change in the investment environment.

SA will need an economic growth rate of more than 3% a year to shift the unemployment rate, which is at an all-time high of 35%, said Mhlanga. But it is stuck in a low-growth trap of less than 2% for the medium term.

This means that the unemployment rate in the medium term will continue to rise. On the broad definition, which includes those who have given up actively seeking work, 46% of South Africans are unemployed.

If the country wants to increase its economic growth rate, it was essential that the micro-economic reforms that have been outlined in successive State of the Nation speeches, but hardly implemented, were accelerated. In his State of the Nation speech last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised much faster reform, but Mhlanga pointed out that the implementation record of government was poor.

While this dynamic has led many to argue that a basic income grant be put in place to assist the poor, Mhlanga warned that because of low economic growth, the economy was not producing enough jobs and neither was it keeping pace with population growth.

"Some assure us the reforms will happen and growth will pick up, generating the revenue to fund a basic income grant. But the implementation record of government is poor and basic income grant will become a permanent drain on the fiscus. To put in place a permanent grant without guaranteed reforms and economic growth, SA will be in a fiscal crisis in the next 10 years," he said.

While the temporary R350 grant to the poor has been extended for another 12 months until the end of March 22, a decision on a permanent grant is not expected until next year’s budget.