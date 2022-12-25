34m ago

add bookmark

These are the most popular baby names in SA, Stats SA finds

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

A new report released by Statistics South Africa found that almost 1 million babies were born in 2021, with more than 40% from two provinces – Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 60% of births were registered without details of fathers.

"However, this is expected to change in the coming years as in September 2021 the Constitutional Court ruled that this section of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act is unconstitutional. This means unmarried fathers can now have their information registered in the birth certificate of their children at the Department of Home Affairs," Statistics SA reported.

Statistics SA found an increasing number of teenage mothers in 2021. A total of 45 257 births were from mothers aged 17 years and younger. Some 42 babies were born to mothers between the ages of 11 and 12.

The most popular baby names for girls were Melokuhle (meaning good things), followed by Omphile and Iminathi. 

For boys, the top name was Lethabo (meaning joy and happiness), followed by Lubanzi and Melokuhle. Melokuhle, Lethabo and Lethokuhle appeared on both the males and females top ten baby name list.

"In general, the popular baby forenames for males and females reflect positive hopes for the child, express beliefs and are inspired by positive connotations of both love and acceptance," Statistics SA say.

Dlamini was the most common baby surname in 2021, followed by Nkosi and Ndlovu.

Nine of the top ten surnames were from the Nguni clans (isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiNdebele and siSwati). Mokoena (sixth on the list) was the most popular surname not from these clans.

Some 949 757 births were registered in 2021, with 21.4% from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20.4%).



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.44
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,759.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.92
+3.5%
Top 40
67,324
+0.3%
All Share
73,494
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
89,895
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,828
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo