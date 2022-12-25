These are the most popular baby names in SA, Stats SA finds

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A new report released by Statistics South Africa found that almost 1 million babies were born in 2021, with more than 40% from two provinces – Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 60% of births were registered without details of fathers.

"However, this is expected to change in the coming years as in September 2021 the Constitutional Court ruled that this section of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act is unconstitutional. This means unmarried fathers can now have their information registered in the birth certificate of their children at the Department of Home Affairs," Statistics SA reported.

Statistics SA found an increasing number of teenage mothers in 2021. A total of 45 257 births were from mothers aged 17 years and younger. Some 42 babies were born to mothers between the ages of 11 and 12.

The most popular baby names for girls were Melokuhle (meaning good things), followed by Omphile and Iminathi.



Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

For boys, the top name was Lethabo (meaning joy and happiness), followed by Lubanzi and Melokuhle. Melokuhle, Lethabo and Lethokuhle appeared on both the males and females top ten baby name list.

"In general, the popular baby forenames for males and females reflect positive hopes for the child, express beliefs and are inspired by positive connotations of both love and acceptance," Statistics SA say.

Dlamini was the most common baby surname in 2021, followed by Nkosi and Ndlovu.

Nine of the top ten surnames were from the Nguni clans (isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiNdebele and siSwati). Mokoena (sixth on the list) was the most popular surname not from these clans.

Some 949 757 births were registered in 2021, with 21.4% from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20.4%).







