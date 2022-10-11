Third of French petrol stations don't have enough fuel as refinery strike drags on

For more stories, go to the News24 Business front page. The French government moved to break blockades at fuel depots of some of the country’s biggest refineries, where weeks-long strikes have brought shortages and long lines at fuel stations.

With wage talks between managements and some unions not going far enough, the labour actions have left almost a third of the fuel stations in the country with supply shortfalls. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that her government had begun the process to put employees back to work at depots operated by Exxon, two of whose unions have reached agreement with the company.

"A disagreement on wages doesn’t justify a blockade of the country," Borne said in answer to a question in France’s parliament. "Proposals put on the table by the company’s management are significant. Therefore, I’ve asked the prefect to begin, as allowed by law, the procedure to requisition the personnel that are indispensable.”

The move comes after days when serpentine lines of vehicles at gas stations have grabbed headlines, putting pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron to end the stalemate. But with some labour unions, especially the CGT, not on board, the conflict is far from over. Also, workers at the TotalEnergies SE’s refinery in Normandy have decided to prolong the strike until at least Tuesday, CGT said.

Borne warned that a similar fate awaits those employees. Reformist unions at Total have agreed to a dialogue and she hopes others will, too, she said, adding that if there’s no agreement, “the government will act, here again, to unblock the situation.”

The CGT has said any effort to force employees back to work would mean “war,” but the government said the dispute had gone on too long and that citizens were “exasperated.”

“Our fellow citizens can’t be the collateral victims of a labour conflict,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview on France Info radio Tuesday.

For the ordinary French, the crisis has hit hard, coming on top of higher prices for food and other staples.

The federation of small and mid-sized companies, CPME, had called on the government to be more forceful, saying requisitioning of key personnel could be done in the name of “ensuring public service.”

“You have to show a little authority,” Francois Asselin, its representative, said on France Info radio, calling for “the requisition” of employees, “needed to supply the tank trucks which themselves go supply service stations.”

Strategic stocks

The demand from refinery unions for wage increases comes as oil companies report windfall gains from higher prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Le Maire told parliament late on Monday the government will spend 100 billion euros (R1.8 trillion) by the end of next year on measures to limit the rise in gas and electricity prices to help temper soaring inflation. It will maintain its price shield next year at a cost of 46 billion euros, to be financed in large part by tapping the windfall gains of energy producers. This includes 200 million euros from oil refiners, Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Borne said on Monday that she expected the situation to improve by the end of the week, after her government opened depots over the weekend, tapped strategic reserves, and increased imports. But delivery bottlenecks have kept some of those supplies from reaching service stations.

“The strategic stocks have been tapped for tens of days now, especially in the worst-hit areas,” according to Mobilians, a union representing gas stations. “But the stocks need to come to the depots and from there they need to come to the pumps.”

While the order to reopen depots gets supplies flowing, it may be a while before things get back to normal, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on RMC radio Tuesday.

Still blocked

The situation at TotalEnergies is still deadlocked, Beaune said. On Tuesday, the company offered to start its annual salary talks as soon as Wednesday, but only if unions end their strikes. The company had already agreed to advance salary talks from the usual time in January, following meetings with unions.

Separately, in a sign the strikes are having an impact on the European market, Exxon diverted a crude tanker to its Fawley refinery in the UK, away from Le Havre in France, its original destination, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Spring, Texas-based company is also said to be offering West Texas Light oil in the market, a grade that’s typically processed at its refineries in Europe. Exxon declined to comment on commercial matters.