This is how much money you need for food to survive in SA

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
The new food poverty line is 80% more than the R350 grant that government is currently paying out to unemployed South Africans.

On Thursday, Statistics South Africa released the new so-called "poverty lines".

After adjustments for inflation, the new food poverty line – the amount of money you need to afford the minimum kilojoules (around 8 200kj a day) to survive – is R624 per person per month. Ten years ago, the food poverty line was R335.

The food poverty line budget includes "survival foods" such as maize meal, brown bread, chicken (including heads and feet) and pilchards. The food poverty line has increased by 6.7% from last year, in line with general food inflation in South Africa.



Statistics SA found that the "upper-bound" poverty line is R1 335 a month, which include some spending on non-food essentials. South Africa’s old age grant (of R1 890 a month for those older than 60) is still somewhat above the upper poverty line.

Source: Statistics SA

Those earning the minimum wage of R21.69 per hour will have to work for 16 hours a week to remain above the poverty line.

"Poverty lines are important tools that allow for the statistical reporting of poverty levels and patterns, as well as the planning, monitoring and evaluation of poverty reduction programmes and policies," Statistics SA said.

