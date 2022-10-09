52m ago

add bookmark

Transnet and unions to meet in CCMA

accreditation
Compiled by Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Most of Transnet's operations will be affected by a strike this week
Most of Transnet's operations will be affected by a strike this week
Getty Images

 Transnet and trade unions are to meet for talks on Monday, under the guidance of the Commission of Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the company and unions have confirmed. 

Workers from the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) are expected to join the strike on Monday. Their colleagues, represented by the United National Transport Union (Untu) began their strike on Thursday. 

In a statement on Sunday the company said: 

Transnet continues to engage with organised labour, to find an amicable solution to the ongoing industrial action, which has a profoundly negative impact not only on employees and the company, but on the economy as well. We are hopeful that the meeting will bring parties closer together in reaching an agreement which balances the needs of workers while protecting Transnet’s continued sustainability. 

A joint statement by trade unions on Saturday confirmed that they would participate in the CCMA process. In the absence of agreed picketing rules – which they blame on the employer – unions said strikers would peacefully gather outside Transnet premises. 

READ| Transnet insists strike over wages is unprotected, unions vow to continue picketing

Transnet employs 40,000 people and employment costs make up 66% of its cost base. The company is under pressure as volumes continue to fall in its freight business and events such as floods and a cyber-attack have damaged its ability to service customers. It has offered workers a wage increase of 3%, 3,5 or 4% depending on their grade. Employees are demanding a 12% increase. 

Transnet has also offered a once gratuity of R5000 to be paid at the end of the financial year.

Transnet says it believes that the strike is not protected due to unions not following the correct procedures. But an urgent attempt to interdict the strike on Friday failed when the court ruled that the matter was not urgent. The full application is still to be heard. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetuntusatawustrike
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,694.90
0.0%
Silver
20.13
0.0%
Palladium
2,193.35
0.0%
Platinum
917.25
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo