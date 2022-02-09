2h ago

add bookmark

Treasury moves to fill 67 strategic vacancies following exodus of senior employees

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Treasury employed 1 032 people at the end of January.
Treasury employed 1 032 people at the end of January.
Getty Images
  • Treasury is on a campaign to fill a high number of vacancies. 
  • The search is on for accountant general and chief procurement officer. 
  • Sixty-seven strategic vacancies have been advertised. 

National Treasury has advertised 67 key, strategic positions that it wants filled as it moves to rebuild capacity after a number of resignations of senior people. 

Officials addressing Parliament’s finance committee on Tuesday said filling vacancies was a priority. Concerns have been raised over what appeared to be a high exit rate in recent years and a loss of skills and a large number of officials serving in acting capacities.

Laura Mseme, acting head of the office of the director-general’s office, said that 67 vacancies had been advertised in December. 

"The vacancy rate is a priority. We have identified critical vacancies and skills and we have mounted a campaign to have them filled."
- Laura Mseme

Two deputy director general positions had been recently filled with the appointment of Duncan Pieterse as head of Asset and Liability Management and Edgar Sishi as head of the budget office. The department had been unable to find a suitable chief procurement officer and after several failed attempts had resorted to brief a head hunter. Once that was filled, the process to find an accountant general would commence, said Mseme. 

The deputy director general position of head of economic policy was vacant after Pieterse was appointed as head of assets and liabilities, which manages Treasury’s debt and funding programme. 

Once suitable recruits have been found for the 67 positions, a second round of advertisements will follow for support positions around those roles. 

Treasury employed 1 032 people at the end of January. 

Mseme said that Treasury was undergoing an organisational review process, which would be completed this year. It was unlikely to lead to a reduction in the staff complement, but will ensure that all strategic positions were covered. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
laura msemevacanciestreasurycivil service
Rand - Dollar
15.34
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.79
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.52
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,827.75
+0.1%
Silver
23.29
+0.4%
Palladium
2,249.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,035.50
+0.0%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
69,527
0.0%
All Share
76,091
0.0%
Resource 10
77,791
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,255
0.0%
Financial 15
15,802
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo