Treasury stalwart Ismail Momoniat appointed as acting director-general

Long-serving Treasury official Ismail Momoniat has been appointed as acting director-general, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Wednesday.

"Mr Momoniat brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served National Treasury with dedication for 27 years, of which 22 years have been instrumental in leadership of the organisation as a deputy director-general," the minister said in a statement

"I am confident that Mr Momoniat will keep a steady hand on the till of the organisation, steering the department to meet our strategic agenda while ensuring continuity and stability."

According to the ministry, Momoniat's time at Treasury was spent formulating and designing the policy and legislative framework for the fiscal and financial governance and accountability system for the public sector, the intergovernmental fiscal framework, and the tax and financial regulatory system.

Part of this included "driving the foundational financial and fiscal legislation to give effect" to the Constitution", especially the development and enactment of the Public Finance Management Act. He was also integral in the process to adopt the Carbon Tax Act.

"I as the minister, the National Treasury team, and the broader financial family, welcome Mr Momoniat in this new acting role and assure him of our support and co-operation."

