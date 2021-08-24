Treasury warns against 'flawed' draft bill that proposes borrowing against pension funds

While Treasury is locking down a preservation and limited withdrawal mechanism for members of retirement funds, Parliament is working to process a separate bill that allows members to borrow against retirement funds.

The private member's bill originally proposed that members could use up to 75% of their retirement funds as surety for loans - but this may change to 30%.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat has said the proposed bill is "flawed", lacks technical details and will likely impact the growth of retirement funds.

A bill proposing that members of retirement funds should be able to use a portion of their savings as surety for bank loans, should not be passed, according to a Treasury official.



The Standing Committee on Finance (SCoF) on Tuesday held a discussion on a private member's bill, put forward by DA MP Dion George, which will allow members of retirement funds to obtain a loan using their pension or retirement fund as a guarantee.

The amendments are applicable to section 19 of the Pension Funds Act, whereby pension funds can act as security for members to obtain a home loan only. This proposed bill is meant to help give financial relief to members whose households have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic or other emergencies.

Originally it was proposed that up to 75% of retirement savings should be used as security for a loan. But George said he would like the proposed bill to be amended only allowing 30% of savings to be used as surety, on a once-off basis. This comes following public hearings earlier this year, where labour federation Cosatu proposed the 30% limit so as not to deplete retirement funds.



Treasury, however, has opposed the bill since the start, and amending the limit to 30% has not changed its position. Treasury is concerned that if members were to default on their loans, then retirement funds would have to step in to pay off the loans.

Debt defaults have the potential to erode retirement savings.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said that retirement savings are long-term investments, and if they had to be cashed in, then it would impact the growth prospects for all members of funds, not just a borrowing member.

"For this bill, there has been no technical work done to indicate the impact," Momoniat said.

Treasury had previously raised concerns that no economic or financial impact study of the bill had been done, to support it. Nor did the bill consider the implications on the liquidity of pension funds or the impact on current tax incentives.

"Retirement funds are there to help people save for retirement. The onus is on him [George] to show his proposal will not undermine the primary objective that people will have sufficient funds to save," said Momoniat. "There [are] no numbers on table, there [are] no facts on the table," Momoniat said.

He described the bill as "flawed" and said it should not be passed.

In response, George stressed that the retirement funds would only stand as surety for loans taken with banks. Given that the loans are fully guaranteed, it is assumed banks would lend at good rates. George added that without the removal of savings, funds would continue to grow.

However, he noted a risk that some members could default, and then the fund would have to pay back banks.

'Straw man argument'

George said it was a "straw man" argument that everyone who gets a loan would default and that the retirement and asset industry would "collapse".

"[There will] be some default. Not everyone will default. Not everyone will get a loan," he said.

George said this was a step to partially remedy the impact of the pandemic on households. "My bill is laser sharp, it is very clear and I do not believe it is going to have the Armageddon consequences that some people prefer to paint it…"

Momoniat spoke on Treasury's plans to introduce a two-pot system - where one pot will be dedicated for retirement savings and the second pot will be accessible for limited withdrawals. Only once the second pot has built up savings would limited withdrawals be allowed.

He cautioned against immediate withdrawals, as this would "wipe out" the retirement industry.



Treasury has been engaging with labour unions, retirement funds and the National Economic Development and Labour Council on the matter, and is close to reaching an agreement, Fin24 previously reported. Momoniat said that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was fully behind the proposal.

George, however, said that he did not want the processing of his bill to be delayed, in anticipation of Treasury's mechanism.

Similarly, ScoF chairperson Joe Maswanganyi said that the committee would take steps to procedurally process George's bill.

"I would suggest we do not deviate from the parliamentary process," Maswanganyi said, as this would open Parliament up to litigation. "Let us process it, as prescribed by the book, in terms of Parliamentary procedure," he said.

The next step is for members of the committee to do a motion of desirability on the bill - that is, to decide if it will go ahead with the bill and finalise it to be passed before the National Assembly, before being referred to the National Council of Provinces.