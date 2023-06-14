1h ago

Tshwane's unpaid Eskom bill soars again - this time to nearly R2bn

Compiled by Carol Paton
Cilliers Brink, Mayor of Tshwane
Rasaad Adama
  • The city of Tshwane is again in financial difficulty.
  • It owes Eskom R1.9 billion.
  • The city says it will cut spending in the year end and collect municipal accounts.
The city of Tshwane is again in trouble for its unpaid Eskom bill, which by 9 June had reached  R1.9 billion. 

The city has become a serial defaulter over the past two years.

Its audit report for the past financial year, meanwhile, saw the Auditor-General flagging more than R10 billion in irregular expenditure. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Eskom said that Tshwane had short-paid its March bill and had yet to pay the April invoice. The payment for May – a further R904 million - will be due next week.

While Eskom had escalated the matter to National Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, it said there had been no progress. 

Mpumelelo Mnyani, senior manager for customer services in Gauteng, said: "As Eskom's cash flow challenges and the provisions of PFMA dictate, Eskom is accordingly exploring all avenues available to it to recover this debt including, but not limited to, approaching the courts for relief."

The city responded publicly to Eskom, confirming that its systems and controls were "woefully inadequate", promising that it would cut spending, step up its credit control and take harsh steps against consumers who did not pay.

Said mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman:

Tshwane's mayoral committee is not in denial about this situation, nor do we deny that we owe an obligation to Eskom, which we have to pay. The mayor is on record that getting control of the city's finances, and responding to the findings of the AG, two interrelated matters, constitute the city's number one political priority.

Stuurman said that National Treasury had provided support to Tshwane and has had direct input into the budget for the year ahead. 

"Difficult measures have been taken in terms of this budget, including the decision not to budget for salary increases for employees and councillors. As the mayor announced in his State of the City address, far more rigorous attempts are being made than in the immediate past to strengthen the city’s revenue value chain. A target has been set of doing 1 000 credit control disconnections per week, and then ensuring that payment is received on these accounts," he said. 

READ Eskom asks Cogta to intervene as Tshwane's electricity debt balloons to R1.4bn

Mayor Cilliers Brink was criticised for reappointing Peter Sutton as his mayoral committee executive for finance after the last year's audit report.

The Treasury is attempting to broker a deal between defaulting municipalities and Eskom, which would see arrear debt scrapped in return for payment on time for three years. However, there has been little incentive for municipalities to pay on time as the courts have frequently prevented Eskom from cutting off entire towns and cities from the electricity supply. 



