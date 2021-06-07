2h ago

add bookmark

UIF head's suspension lifted after investigation into payout problems

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: UIF
Photo: UIF

The head of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has seen his suspension lifted, along with other executives at the fund.

They were suspended in September last year after a report by the Auditor-General (AG) found major problems in the irregular payments by the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS). TERS was supposed to help employees who had been retrenched or unable to earn an income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the UIF executives were not accused of fraudulent activities, they were held responsible for various problems with TERS, including that the UIF did not sufficiently corroborate information it received from applicants. This resulted in fraudulent and inflated payments, as well as to people who shouldn't have received payouts - including public servants, UIF employees, prisoners, dead people and children. These problem payouts ran into billions of rands.

The AG report resulted in the suspension of top UIF executives: its commissioner Teboho Maruping; chief financial officer Fezeka Puzi; and chief operations officer Judith Kumbi. The matter was referred to the Special Investigative Unit for investigation.

Musa Zondi, a spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Labour, told Fin24 that the suspension have been lifted, and Kumbi has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

While Zondi didn't want to give further comment, EWN reported that Maruping and Puzi will now face disciplinary hearings. Maruping has been asked not to return to the office ahead of these hearings, EWN reported.

"This probe has been finalised with clear recommendations said Zondi. "The department is bound to act on those recommendations which will be subject to internal processes."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
13.50
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.13
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.42
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.47
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,885.51
-0.3%
Silver
27.58
-0.8%
Palladium
2,839.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,172.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
71.89
+0.8%
Top 40
61,494
-0.2%
All Share
67,704
-0.2%
Resource 10
65,938
-1.0%
Industrial 25
87,605
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,555
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 143 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
10% - 38 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
51% - 187 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live...

02 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live off on?
MONEY CLINIC | I withdrew from my tax-free savings account. How much can I still add?

29 May

MONEY CLINIC | I withdrew from my tax-free savings account. How much can I still add?
MONEY CLINIC | Which investment vehicle should I invest in for short-term gain?

22 May

MONEY CLINIC | Which investment vehicle should I invest in for short-term gain?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo