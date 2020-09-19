49m ago

UIF coronavirus TERS payments to resume

The two-week halt of payments came as the fund was responding to observations from the Auditor General.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is set to resume its Covid-19 TERS benefits from Monday September 21, 2020.

The aim of the benefit campaign is to put cash in the hands of workers to shield them from the worst effects of lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan a payment run for all outstanding payments for April, May and June 2020 on Monday and Tuesday. After that, we will plan to run payments for the 1 July to 15 August 2020 period from Wednesday 23 to Saturday 26 September 2020," explains Marsha Bronkhorst, acting UIF Commissioner.

The two-week halt of payments came as the fund was responding to observations from the Auditor General which highlighted lax controls. The report also guided the UIF on the steps to take to ensure that those who are deserving are recipients of the cash disbursements.

Incomplete claims or claims where there is information that is still outstanding from employers will not be automatically processed. Bronkhorst urges employers to submit outstanding information.

Closing dates for new applications are as follows: Covid-19 TERS benefit applications for March 2020 to end May 2020 shall close on 25 September 2020, and no further applications for that period, shall be accepted beyond that date.

Covid-19 TERS benefit applications for June 2020 shall close on 15 October 2020, and Covid-19 TERS benefit applications for July to 15 September 2020 shall close 30 October 2020. The closing dates will not affect claims that have already been submitted.


