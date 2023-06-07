1h ago

UK’s power grid hit by computer systems failure

London
Britain’s grid operator suffered a failure in the part of its computer systems used to match electricity supply with demand.

National Grid Plc’s electricity control centre reported that the balancing mechanism’s IT systems went down at 11:00. London time on Wednesday, according to a notice posted on Elexon. The systems are expected to return to normal at 16:00, and protocols are in place to ensure a safe and secure power supply.

The failure comes in part of the company known as the Electricity System Operator, which uses consumers’ money to pay power stations to turn up and down to make sure supply matches demand. The ESO is set to be nationalised and renamed the Future System Operator as part of government plans to prepare for a net zero electricity grid.

A spokesperson for National Grid was contacted for comment.

Power generators in the balancing mechanism have been told to operate as outlined by their last plan provided to the grid operator. In case of any changes to their output, they have been asked to use established telephone lines instead of sending messages digitally.

