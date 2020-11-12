58m ago

add bookmark

Unemployment at record 30.8% as SA now has 6.5 million jobless

Lameez Omarjee

South Africa's jobless has increased to 6.5 million, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Stats SA on Thursday released the quarterly labour force survey for the third quarter of the year - it shows the official unemployment rate increased to a record 30.8%.

"Unemployment increased substantially by 2.2 million to 6.5 million compared to quarter 2 of 2020 resulting in an increase of 2.8 million (up by 15.1%) in the number of people in the labour force," Stats SA said.

The expanded unemployment rate increased by 1.1 percentage points to 43.1% in the third quarter.

Economists had anticipated a surge in unemployment figures. 

During the quarter more businesses were allowed to operate as the economy slowly reopened, which meant more people could re-enter the labour force and look for jobs. Stats SA noted that the labour force participation was higher in the third quarter than the second quarter.

According to the data – the largest employment increases were observed in the formal sector (up 242 000), followed by the informal sector (up 176 000), private households (up 116 000) and the agricultural sector (up 9 000).

"Compared to a year ago, total employment decreased by 1.7 million," Stats SA said.

Stats SA came under fire upon the release of the second quarter results, as the official rate registered an improvement of 23.3% from 30.1% reported previously. During the quarter lockdown restrictions were at their harshest, with economic activity reduced to essential services only. According to Stats SA, the sample used for second quarter data was smaller than usual. Due to the lockdown, people were unable to look for jobs and they were not categorised as active in the labour force, which also impacted the calculation of the official unemployment rate. Economists had advised that the expanded unemployment rate of 42% was more realistic to go by.

Bureau of Economic Research senior economist Lisette IJssel de Schepper said the third quarter unemployment stats would be one of the first indicators of the "permanent damage" to the economy and labour market due to lockdown, Fin24 previously reported.

It could still take a number of years for employment to return to pre-lockdown levels, said IJssel de Schepper. Economists expect unemployment to worsen in the coming quarters. Economist Mike Schüssler sees unemployment peaking at around 40% in the first quarter of next year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brace for a new unemployment record in Q3 as the post-lockdown job hunt intensifies
WATCH | Redundancies hit record high in UK as hundreds of thousands lose jobs
Covid-19 relief measures will have to come to an end - Ramaphosa
Read more on:
unemploymentsa economylabourcovid-19
ZAR/USD
15.56
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(+0.62)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(+0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.31)
Gold
1868.29
(+0.15)
Silver
24.25
(+0.09)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.81)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2354.00
(+1.81)
All Share
57555.21
(-0.09)
Top 40
52816.20
(+0.06)
Financial 15
11841.05
(-1.31)
Industrial 25
80149.41
(+1.47)
Resource 10
51571.56
(-1.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 227 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 537 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income...

05 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income of R10K per month?
forsubscribers
Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for...

03 Nov

Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for divorced parents
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?

22 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo