1h ago

Share

Unemployment rate slightly higher due to technicality, but embattled SA is still creating jobs

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Khaya Ngwenya
Photo: Khaya Ngwenya

The official unemployment rate increased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023, from the fourth quarter of last year, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday.

However, this was due to a large number of people who classified themselves as "not economically active" in the fourth quarter, who instead categorised themselves as "unemployed" in the first quarter of 2023. 

"It was observed that a large number of persons moved from the 'not economically active' category to 'employed' and 'unemployed' statuses between the two quarters, which resulted in an increase of 0.2 of a percentage point in the unemployment rate to 32.9%," Statistics SA said.

This largely resulted in the number of unemployed people increasing by 179 000 to 7.9 million, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) shows.

But the number of employed persons increased by 258 000 to 16.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. 

And the unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition - which includes people who were available for work but not looking for a job - decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 42.4%.

Both the formal and informal sectors recorded increases in employment of 209 000 and 107 000, respectively. Finance, community and social services, and agriculture created the most jobs. But there were fewer positions in private households as well as small decreases in trade, mining, construction and manufacturing.

Source: Statistics SA

Source: Statistics SA

Compared to a year ago, 1.3 million more people were employed. There was a net gain of 1 million jobs in the formal sector.

However, there was also an increase in the youth unemployment rate by 1.1 percentage points to 46.5% in the first quarter.

Youth unemployment remains critically high, says Lara Hodes, economist at Investec Bank

"Improving the quality of and access to education remains essential," said Hodes.

There were about 10.2 million young people aged 15 to 24 years who were not in employment, education or training.

So far in 2023, South Africa suffered more load shedding than during the entire 2022. This - along with aggressive interest rate hikes and rocketing food prices - has weighed on the economy and inhibited job creation.

Following an economic contraction in the final quarter of 2022, South Africa may have entered a recession if that trend continued in the first quarter of the year.

But the country is expected to narrowly miss a recession, according to economists' forecasts. Their median estimate is for growth of 0.2% in the first quarter, according to a Bloomberg poll.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unemploymenteconomy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.07
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.87
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.72
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,061.35
-0.5%
Palladium
1,511.68
-0.9%
Gold
2,006.06
-0.5%
Silver
23.79
-1.3%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
73,138
+0.3%
All Share
78,480
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,354
-0.4%
Industrial 25
108,956
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,918
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

9h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo