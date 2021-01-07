20m ago

add bookmark

Union to take public sector wage battle to the Constitutional Court

Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unions said the Labour Appeal Court ruling would have implications for future collective bargaining agreements. Photo: Nhlanhla Nkosi
Unions said the Labour Appeal Court ruling would have implications for future collective bargaining agreements. Photo: Nhlanhla Nkosi
Nhlanhla Nkosi
  • The Public Servants Assoiation has instructed its legal team to take the wage dispute to the Constitutional Court.
  • Last month the Labour Appeal Court dismissed their application to force government to pay wage increases for 2020.
  • Unions said that the ruling would have implications for future collective bargaining agreements.

After having lost its bid to have the Labour Appeal Court force government to pay wage increases for 2020, the Public Servants Association (PSA) will now take the battle to the Constitutional Court.

Last year government reneged on the final year of a three-year wage agreement, which led to the legal challenge by the PSA and other unions.

Government intends to slash the compensation budget by R160 billion over the next three years, as part of a fiscal consolidation plan to avoid a sovereign debt crisis. Implementing the wage increases for 2020 would have required it to pay up some R37 billion.

The Labour Appeal Court found in favour with government that the agreement was not valid. Unions however had said the ruling would have implications for future collective bargaining agreements.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the PSA, which represents some 240 000 public sector employees, said it instructed its legal team to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

"The PSA is not satisfied with the judgment as it has severe repercussions for the future of collective bargaining in the country. The State must be held accountable for signing an agreement that it had no intention of implementing," the union said.

According to the PSA, rising costs of food, fuel, transport, medical aid and other living expenses as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were weighing on public servants who had been delivering critical services" throughout the pandemic.

"Merely paying lip service and complimenting front-line workers is simply not enough to financially assist public servants who were due to receive salary increases in April 2020."

The union will file its papers with the Constitutional Court on 29 January.

It also wants public service salary negotiations for the 2021/22 financial year to commence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Court ruling on public wage dispute has 'profound implications' for collective bargaining
Public sector unions lose court bid to force government to implement wage deal
SA’s most vulnerable may ultimately pay the price for higher public sector wages, court hears
Read more on:
public servants’ associationconstitutional courtlabour appeal courtwage
ZAR/USD
15.25
(-1.48)
ZAR/GBP
20.72
(-1.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.71
(-0.86)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.85)
Gold
1916.52
(-0.36)
Silver
27.11
(-0.56)
Platinum
1096.50
(-0.09)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2421.50
(-0.45)
All Share
62435.51
(+0.93)
Top 40
57423.92
(+0.96)
Financial 15
11924.14
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
79943.17
(-0.02)
Resource 10
64764.71
(+1.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 578 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1434 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 779 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo