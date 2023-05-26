1h ago

Share

Unions reject Eskom's third and 'final' wage offer

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
William Horne
  • Three unions at Eskom have rejected the utility's third and "final' offer of a 5.25% wage hike.
  • There is still one last round of negotiations left, which is expected to start in mid-June.
  • In 2022 Eskom was hit by a violent, unprotected strike which led to Stage 6 load shedding. Eskom ultimately reached a 7% wage increase agreement with unions that year.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Three unions at Eskom have rejected what the power utility has characterised as its third and 'final' offer of a 5.25% wage increase.

This comes as Eskom, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and Solidarity concluded the third round of wage negotiations at the Centralised Bargaining Forum (CBF) on Tuesday.

Numsa and NUM had both initially wanted a 15% hike, among other demands, while Solidarity was aiming for 10.1%. Eskom initially offered a 3.75% hike, and increased it to 4.5% which was subsequently rejected by all three unions.

During this week's negotiations, NUM dropped its demand to 11%, Numsa 12% and Solidarity 9.5%, before rejecting Eskom's 5.24% "final offer". However, all parties reached a settlement on the amendment of Eskom's grievance and disciplinary procedures.

There is still one last round of negotiations left, which is expected to start in mid-June.

"Eskom is hopeful that it and the labour unions will find each other for the benefit of the company and in the best interests of the country," the power utility said. 

In 2022, a violent, unprotected strike dealt a heavy blow to Eskom's already fragile capacity to generate electricity, leading to Stage 6 load shedding. The state-owned power utility ultimately reached a 7% wage increase agreement with unions.

Solidarity deputy secretary general Helgard Cronje told News24 on Friday that the trade union viewed "the fact that Eskom moved twice in a very positive light".

"To us it's disappointing that Eskom's offer is so far below CPI. Essentially we view the purpose of the increase as a measure to insure that our members do not become poorer. On top of this Eskom has been losing critical skills at an alarming rate over the last few years. A way needs to be found to retain these employees and a 5.25% increase will not achieve that."

He said that the last rounded ended on a positive note, and that Solidarity was still committed to finding a solution within the the negotiation process, "which is far better than where we were last year during the same phase of negotiations".

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement on Friday that while R254 billion in debt relief was allocated to Eskom, a large portion of that will be used towards covering diesel costs. He said that while Eskom was spending money on "bloated" primary energy contracts for coal and diesel, it was Eskom employees "who are working tirelessly to keep the grid from collapsing and keep the lights on". 

"Therefore Treasury must allocate money to meet the wage demands which workers are making," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
solidaritynumeskomnumsawagesload sheddingenergypower
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.59
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
24.19
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
21.02
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Platinum
1,029.57
+0.2%
Palladium
1,443.32
+0.1%
Gold
1,948.56
+0.4%
Silver
23.20
+2.0%
Brent Crude
76.26
-2.8%
Top 40
71,316
+0.5%
All Share
76,485
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,768
+1.0%
Industrial 25
106,048
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,576
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

1h ago

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo