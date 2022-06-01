Unit 4 at Kusile is now officially contributing 800MW of power to the grid full-time

A generating unit at Eskom's troubled Kusile power station in Mpumalanga is now officially contributing power to the grid full-time.

The utility said in a statement on Wednesday that unit 4 at the station was handed over to the Generation division to formally be part of its commercial fleet after five months of testing.

"This handover marks another milestone in Eskom’s efforts to stabilise the power system in that it has formally added a much-needed 800MW to the country’s power system," Eskom said.

The unit was first connected to the grid in December 2021.

Kusile is South Africa’s largest construction project, and the fourth largest coal plant in the world. It has been mired in controversy, including delays, massive cost overruns, design defects and allegations of corruption.

Unit trips at the station have previously contributed to bouts of load shedding.

Former Eskom manager France Hlakudi, former Eskom group executive for the group capital division Abram Masango and three others face charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering relating to a contract of R745 million at Kusile between 2014 and 2017.

Construction of Kusile started in 2008, and was originally intended to be completed around 2014 with an initial budget of R81 billion. The cost is now around R160 billion.



When it is done it will consist of six units, and will produce a maximum of 4 800MW of power.

Eskom said the "construction and commissioning activities" on the remaining units 5 and 6 "continue to progress according to plan".

Deputy President David Mabuza said last month that while Eskom has made progress in identifying design defects in its Medupi and Kusile stations, the delicate process of rectifying these defects will only be concluded by the end of 2027.

