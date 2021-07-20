30m ago

add bookmark

Unrest has demolished economy in 55% of KZN rural towns, survey finds

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Restoring and maintaining law and order is of critical importance, say Agbiz and Agri SA.
Restoring and maintaining law and order is of critical importance, say Agbiz and Agri SA.
iStock
  • Economic activities in more than 55% of rural towns in KwaZulu-Natal have been totally destroyed due to recent unrest in the province.
  • This according to a survey by agricultural union Kwanalu.
  • The survey also found that 64% of rural towns already have severe food shortages.

Recent unrest, violence and looting have led to economic activities being completely demolished in more than 55% of rural towns in KwaZulu-Natal, according to a survey among members of the KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu).

The unrest impacting South Africa's main economic arteries was sparked following former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration on 7 July.

The closure of the N3, as the primary gateway for the movement of produce and products into and out of the province, has had "catastrophic consequences for farmers, agri-businesses, retail stores and the entire agricultural value chain", according to the union.

The survey also indicates that early results show that more than 15% of towns experienced a severe degree of damage - between 40% and 80% - to businesses and trade. A further 15% of towns experienced limited looting with their business centres "partially intact" and a negative impact of between 11% and 40%.

The survey reveals that 64% of rural towns are already experiencing severe food shortages; 32% moderate food shortages; and only 4% report a relatively secure source of food supply.

"The effects of the closure of various distribution centres for packaging, feed for animals, fertiliser storage and the lack of fuel, have severally set back the agricultural economy of KwaZulu-Natal," Kwanalu CEO Sandy la Marque said in a statement.

"Contrary to what is believed, the looting and rioting was not only centred in the larger cities and towns, but also in smaller communities in KwaZulu-Natal. It could have been far worse if farmers and communities had not stood together to protect the remainder of towns, and for that we are grateful to everyone involved."

John Purchase, CEO of the agriculture business chamber Agbiz, told Fin24 on Tuesday that it was working with Kwanalu on relief programmes in the province. Agribusinesses are assisting in getting immediate relief in the form of hampers to Pietermaritzburg for distribution to badly affected rural areas.

"On television one mostly saw images of looting at malls in cities, but in the rural towns and farming communities, the impact of the unrest has been very bad, especially since there often were no alternatives to businesses which have been destroyed," said Purchase.

According to Purchase, the long-term important focus should be to see how to get small businesses going in a sustainable manner in the badly affected rural areas. The blueprint of a project that Kwanalu is already running with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government can be used for this, he added.

"Based on entrepreneurship, we must get informal businesses into the food value chain. They must be incubated to make them sustainable and able to grow so that they can employ people too and make our food value chain more secure. With government support the multiplier effect of such a programme will be much greater," said Purchase.

Another key aspect which must be addressed, in his view, remains security concerns. Agbiz will be presented at a meeting called by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to discuss the current situation with business leaders.

Christo van der Rheede, CEO of Agri SA, told Fin24 on Tuesday that the organisation was engaging directly with Cabinet ministers and the Presidency on resolving the issues faced on the ground. It is also serving on the agricultural task team where a range of problems are dealt with. 

"Restoring and maintaining law and order [are] of critical importance. The entire logistics network has been paralysed and it is important to ensure that all roads are opened up and that the necessary security support is provided to prevent roads from being blocked again and trucks burnt," said Van der Rheede. 

"Meetings with the Presidency are scheduled and Agri SA is encouraging stakeholders in the agricultural sector to utilise the various chambers to channel information, concerns and solutions so it be taken up with Presidency."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
agbizkwanaluagri saagricultureunrestfood security
Rand - Dollar
14.64
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.89
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,821.81
+0.5%
Silver
25.06
-0.5%
Palladium
2,582.04
-0.5%
Platinum
1,061.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
68.62
-6.8%
Top 40
59,264
+0.8%
All Share
65,281
+0.7%
Resource 10
63,201
+1.2%
Industrial 25
86,059
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,454
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
19% - 347 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
32% - 589 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 904 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo