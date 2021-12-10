US consumer prices climb at fastest annual rate since 1982

US consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years.

Fuel, shelter, food and vehicles were among the larger contributors to the month-over-month increase.

The rand made significant moves ahead of the release of the CPI figures but was trading relatively flat by late afternoon.

The consumer price index climbed 6.8% from November 2020, according to Labor Department data released Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 0.8% from October, exceeding forecasts and extending a trend of sizable increases that began earlier this year.

The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.8% annual gain and a 0.7% advance in the monthly measure. US stocks rose after the inflation data were broadly in line with expectations compared with surprising to the upside in prior months. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid and the dollar fell.

It was a "fairly volatile day" for the rand ahead of the release of the figures, TreasuryONE said in a note to clients late on Friday afternoon. "The rand traded in a 20 cent range, weakening to R16.08 at one point, from its R15.92 opening. After the release of the US CPI figures, which were in line with estimates, the rand firmed to as low as R15.88 but has given back some ground and is currently trading relatively flat at R15.94," it noted.

Mounting pressure

The data reinforced expectations the Fed will accelerate the wind-down of its bond-buying program at the central bank’s final meeting of the year next week. Central banks — and politicians — around the world have come under mounting pressure to address rising inflation as workers spend more at the grocery store and the gas pump.

The figure “just keeps pressure on the Federal Reserve,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a very difficult spot for them.”

Inflation “is going to stay hot and sticky through the first quarter,” she said.

A faster tapering would open the door for the Fed to begin raising interest rates. At the same time, investors pared bets on the steepness of Fed hikes in 2022, indicating Friday’s data showed stronger chances that inflation will slow given the monthly change was smaller than in October.