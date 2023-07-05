16m ago

Share

'Very big role': Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits conference in Zimbabwe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma leaves the Raymond Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele)
Former president Jacob Zuma leaves the Raymond Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele)

Former president Jacob Zuma will represent Belarus at a Zimbabwe conference on the trade in African carbon credits, according to the organisers of the event.

Zuma, who was seen entering the event venue in Victoria Falls, is due to deliver a “special presentation” on behalf of the Belarusian African Trade organisation on Friday, according to the agenda of the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market Forum. 

“There is a very big role he has to play at that conference,” Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesperson for the event, said, without elaborating.

Zuma, apart from presiding over an UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2011, has no known track record in the carbon credits industry but had close ties with Russia, an ally of Belarus, during his nine-year rule. His daughter, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma was placed at the center of a Russia-backed Twitter campaign to bolster support for its invasion of Ukraine, according to research commissioned and funded by the Centre for Information Resilience.

A spokesperson for Zuma didn’t answer a phone call or respond to a text message seeking comment. The former president is facing a corruption trial in South Africa, related to a state arms deal. He has denied wrongdoing.

The organisers are also hosting John Hlophe, who was suspended as the top judge of South Africa’s Western Cape province, the agenda shows. Zuma and Hlophe are board members of the Belarusian African Trade Organization, according to Zimbabwe’s state-controlled Sunday News newspaper. Calls to Hlophe’s lawyer weren’t answered. 

Hlophe, who was suspended for gross misconduct for trying to pressure judges to rule in favor of Zuma in a court case, has denied the allegations.

Zimbabwe has close ties with Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko visited the African nation earlier this year amid pledges of agricultural and industrial investments. Russia, Belarus and Zimbabwe are sanctioned by the US.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumabelaruszimbabwe
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.90
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
918.12
+0.6%
Palladium
1,242.98
+0.6%
Gold
1,919.77
-0.3%
Silver
23.07
+0.4%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,525
-0.5%
All Share
75,833
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,339
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,032
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,170
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo