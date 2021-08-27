1h ago

Wage bill cuts will make it difficult to absorb youth into employment programmes, says Mabuza

Khulekani Magubane
Deputy President David Mabuza answering questions in the NCOP. (Jan Gerber, News24)
  • Deputy president David Mabuza said said job creation was under pressure due to an underperforming economy, the Covid-19 pandemic and July's unrest.
  • Mabuza said government needed to strike a balance between keeping wages in check and improving service delivery.
  • He said government programmes presented opportunities to young South Africans while government continued to explore other options.

Deputy president David Mabuza told Parliament that government's efforts at reducing the public service wage bill would make it challenging for the state to absorb large numbers of young South Africans that were enrolled in the government Youth Employment Stimulus and other programs.

Mabuza was replying orally to questions at the National Council of Provinces in Parliament in the same week that Statistics South Africa announced unemployment had climbed to a record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021. It is the highest since the start of the survey in 2008.

On the other hand, sovereign credit rating agencies and other international observers warned that the ballooning of the public service wage bill was a significant fiscal threat to the South African economy.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni made no bones about government's need to reduce its wage bill during his time at National Treasury and committed to a medium-term reduction of R160.2 billion in the amount government spends on wages.

Government was also at the Constitutional Court this past week as unions sought have the apex court uphold the three-year 2018 public service wage deal it inked with government that the latter reneged on in the third year.

The Youth Employment Stimulus (YES) has 11 programmes administered by different government departments, including the Department of Basic Education's teacher assistants programme, the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform's support for small-scale subsistence farmers and a programme for social workers.

Mabuza said job creation in South Africa had come under severe pressure due to an underperforming economy, last year's Covid-19 pandemic and the unrest which swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

"We have recognised that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our ability to create jobs, particularly the youth. Since the advent of the pandemic, the portion of the youth that comprises the work force has fallen significantly," said Mabuza.

"In response to the pandemic's impact on the economy, the president announced in October 2020 the Youth Employment Stimulus aimed at stimulating employment. It has supported more than 600 000 employment and self-employment opportunities in a programme that has prioritised R13 billion," Mabuza said.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Xolani Ngwezi asked Mabuza if using the employment stimulus to train the youth in social work and education was counterproductive when government would not even give them full placements as it tries to reduce the public wage bill.

Mabuza said government needed to strike a balance between keeping wages in check by stabilising the public service wage bill and improving the standard of service delivery where it is being hampered.

"We need to reprioritise and rework our operational design so that we employ more people where service delivery is not up to scratch. It is clear that we need a number of social workers, but that will be done once we have conducted a redesign of our wage bill.

"As much as we recognise that, we cannot absorb all of the young people that are out there. I am happy that some that were trained to be teachers were absorbed through the employment stimulus. It's not a permanent job, but it has given our young people a bit of experience and some will be absorbed as we fill certain posts left open by natural attrition," Mabuza said.

Mabuza added that state needed to work with the private sector to ensure that whoever is trained through government programmes has a diverse set of options and receives training that is relevant to the world of work.

EFF MP Tirhani Mathebula asked Mabuza what President Cyril Ramaphosa was doing to address youth unemployment in South Africa "other than paying lip service at sideshows and job summits".

Mabuza replied that government shared South Africa's frustration with unemployment, saying: "We are not happy about our employment challenges.

"I have spoken to the president, and we are worried and thinking hard about interventions. We are still under restrictions and some businesses have closed due to the restrictions aimed at saving lives".

Mabuza said the Youth Employment Stimulus and other programmes funded by government present useful opportunities to young South Africans, while government continues to explore other programmes that can assist in softening the blow of unemployment as the lockdown continues.

Read more on:
president cyril rama­phosadavid mabuzasouth africaparliamentjobsunemployment
