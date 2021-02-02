3h ago

Wage ruling will 'sound the death knell for collective bargaining', unions argue in ConCourt papers

Lameez Omarjee
The Public Servants Association and other unions filed their application wwith the Constitutional Court on 29 January.
Gallo Images/Sowetan/Alon Skuy
  • The Labour Appeal Court in December dismissed the applications by several public sector unions that would have forced government to pay wage increases for 2020.
  • In papers filed with the Constitutional Court unions say this decision is the "death knell" to collective bargaining.
  • Labour unions say that the matter is of national importance – affecting 1.3 million workers in the public sector and it involves the potential payment of billions of rand.

The Labour Appeal Court judgment dismissing an application by unions to force government to pay wage increase signals the "death knell" for collective bargaining, unions asserted in Constitutional Court papers.

The Public Servants Association, the National Professional Teacher's Association of South Africa, Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa and the South African Teachers Union last week filed an application at the Constitutional Court of South Africa, challenging the Labour Appeal Court ruling.

The Labour Appeal Court in December dismissed the applications by several public sector unions- that would have forced government to pay wage increase for 2020 the final year in a three-year wage agreement (finalised in 2018).

The Labour Appeal Court found that a certain clause - clause 3.3. of resolution 1 – to the agreement was not valid and not enforceable. Government would have had to pay some R37 billion if it had lost the matter. Government is aiming to reduce the compensation budget by R160 billion over three years as part of fiscal consolidation plans.

"The finding has profound implications for the ability of parties, and in particular trade unions, to enter into collective agreements with the State and potentially the private sector as well, and it is submitted that, this finding may indeed sound the death knell for collective bargaining as we know it," the affidavit read.

The unions said that the matter is of national importance as it affects about 1.3 million workers in the public sector and involves the potential payment of billions.

"The controversy underlying this application has significant implications for the South African labour market, the continued role of trade unions and the rights of hundreds of thousands of workers who are their members," the affidavit read. 

The papers highlight that the ruling have implications for collective bargaining - in this instance the collective agreement would be void.

"Collective bargaining lies at the heart of the Republic's labour dispensation," the affidavit read.

The unions explained that collective agreements can be extended to non-parties to the agreement - in other words workers who are not union members, which also benefits employers. Notably, government as the employer benefited from the collective agreement  - for three years contractual terms could be imposed on parties who had not agreed to them including union members. The State had also been "insulated" from strike action.

Unions said government could not benefit from the agreement and then "pick and choose" which parts of the agreement they wanted to implement.

"This means that the state, as an employer obtains all of the benefits of a collective agreement and none of the obligations. In contrast the employees may have the agreement imposed on them without their consent and lose their right to strike, but have no remedy when the state chooses not to implement its provisions," the affidavit read.

"To permit this will effectively destroy collective bargaining, at least in the public sector."

The unions assert that the integrity of collective agreements be "respected and protected" given their critical importance.

In a separate statement, the PSA said it expected the state to oppose the matter – which could result in a hearing at the Constitutional Court.

