WATCH LIVE | Court case challenging ban on tobacco sales kicks off

- The Western Cape's tightrope walk: Keeping businesses open amid a rising tide of infections
- Selling Edcon will be in everyone's best interests, say BRPs
- Hong Kong still the most expensive city for expats, but Windhoek a winner
- Western Cape Liquor Authority suspends 32 licences, investigates 65 for lockdown breaches
- Unions set hopes on UAE investor to save SA Express
- Isaah Mhlanga | The state should spend its money saving the sectors we need the most
- Tobacco group to argue Dlamini-Zuma overstepped powers in banning sales of cigarettes
- US wants strict conditions on coronavirus aid for 'countries like Zimbabwe'
- ANALYSIS | SA seeking IMF aid crosses a red line for the ANC
- SA failed to rebuild buffers post-2008, says Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
ZAR/USD
16.56
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.84
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.22)
Gold
1716.90
(+0.49)
Silver
17.70
(+0.90)
Platinum
840.00
(+0.90)
Brent Crude
40.82
(+0.93)
Palladium
1947.00
(+1.08)
All Share
54186.68
(-0.54)
Top 40
49723.50
(-0.39)
Financial 15
10971.15
(-2.36)
Industrial 25
73378.18
(+0.00)
Resource 10
50411.42
(-0.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 389 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
24% - 514 votes
My finances have been devastated
32% - 683 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 540 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
05 Jun
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
31 May
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
03 Jun
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...
20 May