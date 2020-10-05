WATCH | Food giants call for tougher deforestation rules

- Spur's executive changes rock restaurant chain in already uncertain times
- Cosatu asks workers to stay home on Wednesday for nationwide strike
- Ban on foreigners from opening township businesses will be 'devastating' for SA economy
- Dudu Myeni's meddling in Eskom affairs was due to her close ties to Zuma, inquiry hears
- Mbalula says R3.17 million payment to Prasa administrator was by the book
- Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital struggles with C-section backlog due to Covid-19
- Government official found dead in Duzi river after mystery disappearance
- Wandile Sihlobo | Govt plan to release land for farmers a step in the right direction
- Adriaan Basson | Kinnear murder not as simple as good cops vs bad cops
- ANC and DA's problems have levelled the playing field for new parties - analyst
ZAR/USD
16.58
(-0.84)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-1.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(-1.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.84)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.51)
Gold
1911.57
(+0.47)
Silver
24.33
(+1.94)
Platinum
897.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
39.16
(0.00)
Palladium
2359.00
(+3.41)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
