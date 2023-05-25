52m ago

Share

WATCH | Germany suffers first recession since Covid-19

accreditation
Bloomberg News
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Germany suffered its first recession since the start of pandemic, extinguishing hopes that Europe’s top economy could escape such a fate after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

First-quarter output shrank 0.3% from the previous three months following a 0.5% drop between October and December, the statistics office said Thursday. Its initial estimate, last month, was for stagnation.

"The reluctance of households to buy was apparent in a variety of areas," the office said in a statement. "Households spent less on food and beverages, clothing and footwear, and on furnishings." They also purchased fewer electric cars as incentives were reduced.  

Elsewhere, there was a plunge in government expenditure, while investment was up —aided by construction in unseasonably warm weather.

The result is a setback for Germany, which despite escaping the bleakest scenarios feared in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion has nevertheless succumbed to a recession that Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared to rule out in January.

Markets shrugged off Thursday’s numbers — despite their implications for the wider performance of the 20-nation euro zone. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanyrussiaeconomyrecessioncovid-19
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.31
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.71
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,025.03
-1.9%
Palladium
1,401.71
-0.6%
Gold
1,962.26
+0.3%
Silver
23.10
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.36
+1.9%
Top 40
70,382
+0.1%
All Share
75,659
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,942
+0.6%
Industrial 25
103,756
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,769
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo