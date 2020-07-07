WATCH | Keep buying gold even as the price goes up - investor

- Media24 considers closing 5 magazines, 2 newspapers, as Covid-19 slashes circulation
- Dis-Chem fined R1.2 million after losing price gouging case for surgical masks
- Reserve Bank nearing the end of rate cut cycle, inflation 'benign' - economists
- Gordhan urges unions to accept packages ahead of SAA business rescue vote
- Zimbabwe VP blames colonisers for not teaching locals how to run economy
- Sifiso Skenjana | What's it going to take to get SA's young people working?
- Top government official tried to get Prasa to settle disputed contract, Zondo inquiry hears
- Isaah Mhlanga | SA still has a narrow window of economic opportunity. It's getting narrower
- Vukile: Why rural and 'township' shopping centres are bucking the retail trend
- IMF says South Africa loan talks occurring at measured pace
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1783.09
(-0.11)
Silver
18.18
(-0.53)
Platinum
835.00
(+1.89)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1911.00
(-0.34)
All Share
54923.36
(+0.14)
Top 40
50611.59
(+0.21)
Financial 15
10050.16
(-0.83)
Industrial 25
76791.22
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51309.98
(+0.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
