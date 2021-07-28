WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister Tito Mboweni unpacks the R350 grant and other support measures





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is briefing the media following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of support measures for South Africans amid the continuing impact of Covid-19 on the economy and the recent unrest that hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He is expected to unpack how government will afford the reinstatement of the R350 per month support grant to unemployed people, and the announced tax amendments and deferrals.

Mboweni will be joined by SA Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, and executives from the South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria).