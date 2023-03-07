WATCH | Mantashe says electricity minister is 'capable'; power ships 'not ruled out'

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says newly appointed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is "capable" of the task.

To respond to load shedding, the country should speed up emergency procurement, including from Karpowership, he says.

Mantashe says he is not blocking renewables, as suggested by activists.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe believes newly appointed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is "capable" of the task of working to fix South Africa's load shedding crisis.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing at the Africa Energy Indaba, which kicked off on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced Ramokgopa's appointment to focus on resolving the energy crisis.

"The person appointed, Dr Ramokgopa is a capable human being. That is a step in the direction of resolving the energy crisis," Mantashe said. He said the work of the minister would be complementary to that of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in addressing load shedding.

The biggest source of load shedding is the low energy availability factor (EAF) of Eskom's power plants, Mantashe said. The EAF for the year-to-date is 53%, but the target for the end of the financial year - 31 March - is 60%.

Mantashe believes the electricity minister will be focused on improving the EAF.

The new minister's focus will also be on emergency procurement. "That means not ruling out Karpowerships that have been pushed from pillar to post in South Africa," Mantashe said.

The Turkish company was named a preferred bidder in the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP). It was to supply 1 220MW of energy out of the 2 000MW to be procured through the programme.

But the company faced criticism because the proposed 20-year power-purchase agreement was estimated to cost the country over R200 billion. Moreover, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) had denied it environmental authorisation. It relaunched its application for environmental authorisation, and a decision is due on Tuesday. The DFFE has not yet confirmed whether a decision has been made.

'Holier than thou'

Mantashe meanwhile hit out at those opposed to electricity from Karpowerships because of the costs.

Mantashe said that against the cost of load shedding, the two are hardly comparable. He said South Africa adopted a "holier than thou" attitude to Karpowerships when they have been relied on for power in countries such as Ghana, Gabon, Ivory Coast and Brazil.

Earlier at the conference Mantashe's address was disrupted by a peaceful protest by six members of Greenpeace Africa.

They carried yellow banners stating "Coal = Corruption" and "Coal = Load shedding."

Reacting to the protest, Mantashe said that they have a right to picket, which is why he asked for them not to be removed.

He also noted that one of the banners had said, "'Mantashe stop blocking renewables'." He described this as an exaggeration by protesters. He said that more renewables were commissioned after 2019 than between 2011 and 2018 – before he was minister:

If that is blocking, then I don't know. Even worse, deregulation of embedded generation cannot be blocking renewables. It can only be accelerating renewables. But we cannot do is go and build the power stations of renewables… We are giving them the right to do anything… Eskom has the right to be investing in renewables. What more should we do?

He called on the environmental activists to check scientific facts and to not exaggerate information for the sake of picketing.

"[Greenpeace] have chosen to seek an audience at a conference, and to me, that is not the most effective mode of communication," he added.