43m ago

Share

WATCH | Sotheby's sells Mozambican ruby for record R650m

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



A ruby was sold at Sotheby's in New York on Thursday for $34.8 million (R646 million), setting a new record price at auction for the precious stone. It was cut from a 101 carat rough stone discovered in July last year at the Montepeuz ruby mine in Mozambique.

- France24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rubyauction
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.59
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.38
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.03
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,002.19
-0.3%
Palladium
1,325.66
+0.9%
Gold
1,965.65
+0.2%
Silver
24.28
-0.0%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
71,463
-0.2%
All Share
76,754
-0.2%
Resource 10
67,599
-1.2%
Industrial 25
103,649
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,701
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo