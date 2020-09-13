WATCH | UK economy extends recovery from Covid crash

- EXCLUSIVE | Kulula.com founder set to establish brand new Uber-inspired South African airline
- Why it may be premature to open SA borders, explains SA Tourism CEO
- MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my money for the time being?
- SA's most sought-after skills - and this year's biggest jump in demand
- Conflicting testimony muddies the waters around sudden suspension of Eskom execs in 2015
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1243 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8289 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1815 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
12 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...
15 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...
19 Aug