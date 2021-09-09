WATCH | What life and work could look like in 2050

How will we live and work 30 years from now? Will our health be monitored to minimize illness and to ensure insurance premiums are adjusted? Likely our lives will be under constant surveillance, for starters.
- WRAP | Godongwana and other ministers answer questions about the economy, in Parliament
- Regulator fines Viceroy R50m for falsely accusing Capitec of being a 'loan shark'
- Masondo proposes R146bn in govt debt be forgiven - in exchange for climate targets
- Shoprite CEO was worried about Christmas goods amid Chinese woes – but 'so far so good'
- MONEY LIVE | Stocks down on taper fears, aluminium hits 13-year high
- Pressure mounting to look at anti-vaxxers' premiums differently, says Momentum Metropolitan CEO
- ‘Untenable in law, premature on facts’, IEC tells court of DA application while ANC seeks punitive order
- 'I welcome the firing squad': Mkhwebane on Ramaphosa lawyer’s calls for her to face perjury charges
- From Mokonyane's Aston Martin to Killing Kinnear: The big stories made possible by News24's subscribers
- Q&A | Reopening candidate registration 'a misinterpretation' of court ruling - Terry Tselane
Rand - Dollar
14.21
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.54
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.01
-0.1%
Silver
23.92
-0.1%
Palladium
2,252.50
-0.1%
Platinum
980.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
59,379
0.0%
All Share
65,525
0.0%
Resource 10
61,487
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,900
0.0%
Financial 15
14,118
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Below R14/$
29% - 304 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 385 votes
Above R15/$
34% - 356 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul 2020
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
08 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...
04 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
01 Sep