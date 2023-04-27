Watchdog highlights problems on SA wine grape farms supplying to Finland

In 2016, a Danish documentary about horrendous labour conditions on SA farms triggered a boycott among some supermarkets.

A Finnish watchdog has just published a report into three wine grape companies, which supply the Finnish alcohol distribution monopoly Alko.

The report, which tells consumers not to boycott SA wine, found instances of poor housing conditions, with workers complaining about how they are treated.

A relatively negative report by a Finnish organisation into labour conditions of three wine grape operations in South Africa is now being studied by local wine industry bodies.

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) and Vinpro are looking into the findings of Finnwatch, which did the investigation on behalf of state-owned Finnish alcohol distribution monopoly Alko in South Africa.

Finnwatch visited farms owned by Louisvale Wines, W+E Dreyer Boerdery, and Welgemoed (C Groenewald Boerdery) which contribute wine grapes used in 11 wines in Alko's range.

In 2016, a Danish documentary about South African wine farms – which showed that workers were subjected to long hours, bad living conditions and exposure to toxic pesticides – resulted in some Scandinavian supermarkets refusing to sell South African wines.

However, the new Finnwatch report makes it clear that it is not calling on a boycott of SA wines but that consumers check whether it was produced in a sustainable manner.

The new Finnwatch report found that on all the farms visited, the workers' basic salary corresponded to the South African minimum wage. Although permanent employees are allowed to live on the farms for free, the report found some accommodation in a poor condition and sometimes thought it might be harmful to health. Some workers also complained that they were treated aggressively and not allowed to unionise.

Some workers on the Louisvale Wines and W+E Dreyer farms claimed they were exposed to agricultural chemicals such as paraquat, which is not allowed in the European Union. In South Africa it is still legal.

Some employees claimed women are discriminated against regarding hiring and wages, and some migrant workers claimed labour brokers held their work permits against their will.

On the farm of C Groenewald Boerdery, Finnwatch noted that harvesting is largely mechanised, and there are only a few farm workers. The workers' basic salary was equivalent to the minimum wage. Deficiencies were found in one worker's housing, and there were complaints about the toilets available in the vineyards. No other problems were found.

The farms of Louisvale Wines and W+E Dreyer Boerdery are certified for sustainability. However, some farm workers interviewed felt the certification did not improve their conditions.

Zane Meyer, managing director of Louisvale Wines, points out that the report does not relate to the company's wine estate near Stellenbosch but to three wine-grape farms in the Wellington area.

"We supplied answers to questions posed to us by Finnwatch and willingly took part in the process. I do not, however, think the report is necessarily fair and correct. Claims were made without providing proof. Of course, there is always room for improvement, given SA's history. Some of the issues raised relate to macro-economic conditions in the country, which a single farmer cannot solve. We continue to communicate with our workers and their union," says Meyer.

"One of the points we made was that it is easy to pass on benefits when your business is profitable, but in the current difficult economic circumstances and climate challenges, it has become about survival."

'Several inaccuracies'

News24 has seen correspondence in which W+E Dreyer Boerdery informed Finnwatch in detail of several inaccuracies in its draft report.

"W+E complies with labour legislation. [Our] standards have been audited regularly by the Department of Labour, and no significant infringements were found. A few issues were identified in previous audits that have all been successfully addressed. We are working to improve continuously," Finnwatch was told.

W+E also said it respects the freedom of association of its workers who want to join a union. However, in an industry where only 9% of producers are sustainable, the company "unfortunately, does not have the luxury of [union] meetings during working hours".

Responding to complaints from some workers about how they were treated, W+E told Finnwatch they have "a firm management style, but we are never aggressive towards our staff. We dispute the allegations".

Furthermore, W+E says there are strict procedures to prevent workers from exposure to farm chemicals and working in areas sprayed.

It also pointed out that Finnwatch should have determined whether the problem housing it refers to is temporary structures illegally occupied and homes where occupants do "poor housekeeping".

"W+E has a problem with illegal occupants on our farm. We have to follow a long legal process to evict illegal occupants. The legal process can take several years," W+E explains.

It also informs Finnwatch that income from the Fair for Life certification was used to furnish houses, buy appliances and establish vegetable gardens for farm workers as agreed with W+E staff. Income from Fair for Life is currently being saved to invest in a small bus for transport and to develop a sports facility.

Christiaan Groenewald of C Groenewald Boerdery says the Finnwatch report only made a few small findings, which have been addressed already. For example, mold formed in the bathroom of one of the houses because the occupants did not open the window.

"I have since met with Alko, and the outcome was positive," says Groenewald.

The report acknowledges that SA's wine grape-producing industry is struggling with challenges caused by the effects of climate change. Increasing drought and changes in rainy seasons negatively affect the quality of grapes, and there are no opportunities in the country to move wine production to cooler areas.

"In the EU, the rapidly increasing corporate responsibility regulation will affect the activities of Alko and its suppliers even more in the future," states the report.

The report calls on SA grape producers to respect workers and their rights, including professional freedom of association. It also wants Alko and its suppliers to achieve net zero emissions as quickly as possible by reducing the emissions of their entire value chain.

"Human rights and environmental problems can also occur in other producing countries such as Argentina and Chile. In Europe, the exploitation of migrant workers is highlighted as a human rights risk in wine production," states the report.

WoSA and Vinpro are studying the report to determine what steps to take.

"The South African wine industry is committed to a transformed, fair, equal, diverse, socially responsible and inclusive industry," the industry bodies said in a joint statement.