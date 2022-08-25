2h ago

Watchdog worried that retailers didn't pass cost cuts for bread on to consumers

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
Increases in the margin may be indicative of retailers simply not reducing the price when costs decreased in 2019.
  • The Competition Commission has released its latest monitoring report on essential food pricing.
  • The report raises concern that retailers may not have passed on wholesale cost reductions for bread to consumers in the past.
  • This assumption is based on an analysis of retailers' margin growth.
The Competition Commission is concerned that retailers may not have passed on wholesale cost reductions for bread ((700g loaf)) to consumers in the past.

This assumption is based on an analysis of retailers' margin growth done for the Commission's latest monitoring report on essential food pricing, released on Wednesday.

White bread

The retail and producer prices of white bread were R15.46 and R11.31 respectively in January 2022 - a difference of R4.16. By June 2022, the retail price of a loaf of white bread was R17.41 and the producer price was R12.42, a difference of R4.99. 

To the commission, this indicates that retail prices of bread have risen faster (12%) than producer prices (10%) over this period.

Looking further back, the commission submits that a steep decline in producer prices, which went from R11.71 in August 2019 to R10.08 (16%) in September 2019, was not passed on by retailers to consumers.

Brown bread

In January this year, the respective retail and producer prices of brown bread were R13.99 and R11.67. By June this year, the retail price of a loaf of brown bread was R15.90, while the producer price was R12.73. Therefore, retail prices have increased by 13% and producer prices by 9%. 

"This differing degree of price increases between the retail and wholesale prices caused the [difference] to widen from R2.32 in January 2022 to R3.18 in June 2022, a 30% increase," states the Commission.

"The margin has increased for white and brown bread going from an average of 20% in 2019 to 29% in 2021. The current average for 2022 is 28%. These increases in the margin may be indicative of increases in the costs faced by retailers or retailers simply not reducing the price when costs decreased in 2019 and maintaining those higher margins subsequently."

Company Snapshot
