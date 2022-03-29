1h ago

add bookmark

We chose Eskom over frontline depts: Godongwana blames 'wrong' policies for wage bill stalemate

accreditation
Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
GCIS
  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says National Treasury has to manage growing debt-servicing costs and other growing expenditure areas.
  • So it cannot borrow more in order to compensate public servants.
  • But Godongwana admits escalating debt-service costs are a result of throwing money at Eskom and other bad policy decisions at the expense of public services.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says National Treasury is committed to the process of collective bargaining. But it finds itself between a rock and a hard place, having to stick to the strategy that will help it arrest runaway debt, even in the face of rising vacancies in areas like healthcare and education.

Speaking at the public service summit on Monday, Godongwana said while 2021 GDP numbers came out better than the government initially expected, and labour might view this as a justification for better wage increases, a lot of the factors that drove the country's economic recovery were likely to reverse.

For instance, as the SA Reserve Bank hikes interest rates, this will begin to affect consumption expenditure that's driven by credit. There is also the problem of the Russia-Ukraine war, which is already driving global inflation to new heights.

So, the government has to carefully balance its expenditure on many competing priorities, including the rising cost of servicing its debt, while the level of economic growth is not guaranteed. 

It also has to honour the promised relief to consumers through the freezing of certain taxes Godongwana announced in his budget speech and the review of the fuel price formula.

He said currently, in every R1 the government collected, 31 cents went towards paying the public wage bill. The other areas of expenditure that eat up most of South Africa's budget are something Treasury would likely be hesitant to touch. For instance, 15 cents in every rand the government spends go towards paying social grants. And only nine cents are left for capital expenditure. 

"Despite all this, we must be on course with our fiscal strategy. SA's debt-to-GDP ratio must be kept under control. 

Godongwana said this year, Treasury expected government debt to reach R4.3 trillion, rising from R627 billion in the 2008/09 fiscal year. 

The government expects its debt-servicing costs to be close to R500 billion per annum by the next fiscal year. "It is bigger than home affairs, defence, police and other security clusters combined," he added.

Public services neglected in favour of Eskom

Godongwana said while he was cautious in his management of the public wage bill, he was "a fan" of bulking up frontline departments.

Currently, there were 12.7% unfilled vacancies in public services, mostly in healthcare and education, said the director-general of the Department of Public Service and Administration, Yoliswa Makhasi.

Godongwana said this was partly a result of the government's decisions to redirect money from frontline services to bail out Eskom. He added in the 14 years of power outages in South Africa, it focused on "fixing Eskom" instead of investing to get more electricity into the grid.

While Eskom got R200 billion in the past three years, the police lost R63.9 billion in the last two years, said Godongwana.
From 2013 to date, we've been taking money from frontline departments... But are we closer to solving Eskom? No."

As the government borrowed more to save Eskom, it has created a debt servicing billion that it can no longer handle. The social grant bill is also growing unabated. Over the next three years, R1.3 trillion of the government's budget will go towards learning and culture. Social grants will take R1 trillion, and another R1 trillion will go towards debt-servicing costs.

On the other hand, healthcare will get R300 billion less than debt-service costs. Peace and stability services such as policing will receive almost half of the budgeted debt-servicing costs.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enoch godongwanapublic wage billpublic service wage billcollective bargaining
Rand - Dollar
14.66
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.12
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,923.25
+0.0%
Silver
24.89
+0.1%
Palladium
2,262.00
+1.2%
Platinum
987.01
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.48
-7.3%
Top 40
67,436
0.0%
All Share
74,194
0.0%
Resource 10
80,016
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,555
0.0%
Financial 15
17,443
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo