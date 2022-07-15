We have border posts under control during strike - SARS

The South African Revenue Service says it has put "contingency measures" in place to ensure there is as little disruption as possible at land border posts during the ongoing strike.

Strike action by the Public Servants' Association and the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union earlier in the week forced the tax agency to close 18 branches. Unions are demanding a 7% increase in wages. But while SARS has suggested channelling its savings from 2021 towards wages, the unions rejected the offer, saying this would only add up to a 1.39% increase.

Fin24 previously reported that experts feared pressure on the country's already congested border posts - coupled with a precedent set in at Eskom, where workers secured a 7% increase after an unprotected strike - would force SARS to capitulate.

But Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has repeatedly said that it will not be possible to offer a higher increase without additional budget.

On Friday evening, SARS said it "would like to assure traders and travellers that it has put various contingency measures in place at land border posts to ensure minimal disruption during the current industrial action at SARS".

It committed to ensuring that throughout the strike, the processing of declarations would continue as normal, as would physical inspections of goods, with inspection finalisation being centralised and managed on a 24-hour cycle.

"Trade has been engaged about temporary measures instituted in relation to the authorisation and management of SADC certificates of origin for cargo transported across land borders. A letter in this regard was published on the SARS website today," SARS added.

"Border operations will proceed as normal with the available staff supported by a number of SARS officials deployed from Head Office and the regions. Clients are encouraged to make use of alternative ports should a need arise."



