We missed the red flags: Ramaphosa on Gupta control of SOEs

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged before the Judicial Commission into State capture on Thursday that the Gupta family's influence over appointments in government and state-owned entities (SOEs) was not detected or addressed until it was too late.



Ramaphosa was continuing evidence he gave on SOEs from Wednesday afternoon. He had also unpacked his experience service as deputy president under former president Jacob Zuma.

During Zuma's presidency, the Gupta family amassed so much influence over government that people linked to them found themselves at the helm of strategic parastatals which ultimately gave billions of rands in state contracts to Gupta-owned companies.

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked Ramaphosa about the fact that The New Age newspaper, which was also owned by the Guptas, reported that Brian Molefe would be CEO of Transnet in 2010, before he had even been nominated.

Ramaphosa said the fact that a publication could know the details of appointments was unsettling for South African, adding that: "A red flag had been raised. It was not heeded. We have to say that."

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Ramaphosa if government had any mechanisms of proposals to ensure that in future something like state capture is not prevented and that action is taken against perpetrators.

Ramaphosa said a host of new processes were introduced to improve the executive's line of sight into state-owned entities. He said the ANC owned up to its "missteps" in terms of the party's management of the state.

He said the missteps were made worse by the weakening of government institutions, factionalism and patronage which crept into the ANC over the years.