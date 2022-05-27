1h ago

add bookmark

Weekend load shedding to stay on Stage 2 for now, says Eskom

accreditation
Fin24 reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Load shedding will remain on Stage 2 during evening peak hours over the weekend, Eskom confirmed on Friday morning. 

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said any changes would be announced in due course, but at the time of publication, "nothing [had] changed with the current guidance". 

Last week, load shedding was rolled out intermittently and reached Stage 4 on Saturday. By Sunday, the power utility announced that Stage 2 load shedding would implemented out from 17:00 until 22:00 throughout the week.

It said it would try, "as far as possible", to limit load shedding outside of these hours.

The embattled power company has been facing instances of sabotage at its plant as it tries to catch up on badly needed maintenance, leaving it facing critical shortages of supply.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingenergy
Rand - Dollar
15.66
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,858.29
+0.4%
Silver
22.29
+1.2%
Palladium
2,036.50
+0.8%
Platinum
954.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,588
+0.9%
All Share
70,159
+1.0%
Resource 10
76,970
+0.6%
Industrial 25
75,631
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,116
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo