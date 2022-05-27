Weekend load shedding to stay on Stage 2 for now, says Eskom

Load shedding will remain on Stage 2 during evening peak hours over the weekend, Eskom confirmed on Friday morning.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said any changes would be announced in due course, but at the time of publication, "nothing [had] changed with the current guidance".

Last week, load shedding was rolled out intermittently and reached Stage 4 on Saturday. By Sunday, the power utility announced that Stage 2 load shedding would implemented out from 17:00 until 22:00 throughout the week.

It said it would try, "as far as possible", to limit load shedding outside of these hours.

The embattled power company has been facing instances of sabotage at its plant as it tries to catch up on badly needed maintenance, leaving it facing critical shortages of supply.