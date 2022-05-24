29m ago

add bookmark

Renowned SA economist Mike Schüssler has died

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mike Schüssler.
Mike Schüssler.
Picture: Wikus de Wet

Renowned South African economist Mike Schüssler has died.

Gavin Kelly, the CEO of the Road Freight Association, where Schüssler worked as an economist, said on Tuesday morning that he learnt about the death from Schüssler's family.

Kelly said in a statement that Schüssler was battling with his health. Schüssler said on 14 March, just over two months ago, in a tweet of an inflation graph, that he was "doing this as a service today as still sick but getting back now - beating cancer".

"Our sincere condolences go to Greta [Moodie] and his family. We will miss you, Mike," Kelly said. 

"A great stalwart of the industry has fallen."

Schüssler founded Economists.co.za in 2005. According to its site, Schüssler has been South African Economist of the Year twice since 2005 and came fourth in 2010 in the Reuters economic competition. 

Schüssler and Economists.co.za produced the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index and the Bankserv Disposable Salary Index (BDSI). They also developed the ABSA bank/Barclays Africa SME index, and produced the South African Employment Report for trade union UASA. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mike schüsslerdeath
Rand - Dollar
15.81
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,851.94
-0.1%
Silver
21.73
-0.3%
Palladium
2,007.00
+0.4%
Platinum
955.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
113.42
+0.8%
Top 40
61,788
0.0%
All Share
68,367
0.0%
Resource 10
74,616
0.0%
Industrial 25
73,018
0.0%
Financial 15
15,916
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo