Western Cape 'can take care of its own', court hears in battle over liquor sales ban

Wine producers' body Vinpro is challenging government's national liquor bans as part of disaster management of the pandemic.

The Western Cape provincial government, which concurs with Vinpro, presented its case in the High Court.

The court previously found that the matter of interim relief was rendered moot due to the national ban on liquor sales being lifted.

Declaring a national disaster does not give national government a licence to "hollow out" provincial government powers, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.



This was on day two of a case brought by wine producers' organisation Vinpro.

Vinpro wants the court to rule that alcohol sales bans can be decided at provincial level.

The Western Cape provincial government, which concurs with Vinpro, made submissions to assist the High Court on Tuesday. The provincial government is abiding the decision of the Court and not opposing.

The Western Cape government's legal team argues that according to legislation, the retail sale of alcohol and the transportation of alcohol within the province are governed at provincial level. Allowing national government to override this – even when a national state of disaster has been declared under the Disaster Management Act – would "rip out the heart" of the Constitutional protection offered to provincial governments.

Exclusive provincial powers would then run the risk of ending up "meaning nothing", Advocate David Borgström, SC, said on behalf of the Western Cape government.

"A national disaster does not allow the national government to hollow out the province's usual control over the retail sale of alcohol. On the contrary, the province remains better placed to react nimbly to regional and local issues and is better placed to appreciate the careful balance which is required between appropriate measures and impacts on the regional and local economies," said Borgström.

The court previously found that the matter of interim relief was rendered moot due to the national ban on liquor sales being lifted. But because the provincial government foresees that more stringent restrictions - including alcohol-related ones - will likely be required in the near future again, it believes that a court ruling is crucial.

Borgström said the crucial question was not "whether action should be taken or even what action should be taken". Rather, he said, it was who had the constitutionally enshrined power to impose restrictions on liquor sales.

"The Western Cape can take care of its own people. National government cannot assume that the Western Cape government will act unreasonably," he said.

"The Western Cape government can decide how hard the lockdown in its province must be, depending on availability of hospital beds. It is straightforward: you either have hospital beds or not."

Disaster response could also be better managed at local level, he added.

"A disaster is the worst time to remove functions from those with established practical and operational expertise, in favour of remote control from afar," he argued.

According to Borgström, the balance of harm and benefit is also different in the Western Cape to elsewhere in the country, as liquor bans hit the province harder due to the large economic contribution of the local wine industry.