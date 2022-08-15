14m ago

add bookmark

Why petrol, diesel prices are on track for large cuts next month

accreditation
Fin24, with additional reporting by AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • The price of 95 unleaded petrol could be lowered by around R2.60 a litre in the first week of September. 
  • This will be thanks to a sharp slump in oil prices, while the rand has gained ground.
  • Oil prices are under pressure amid concern about the Chinese economy, and reports that the Iran nuclear deal could be revived, which will add 2.5 million barrels to the market every day.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

After a grim few months, South African motorists will probably get substantial relief next month – if the oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate don’t weaken from current levels. 

According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund, the price of 95 unleaded petrol is expected to fall by around R2.60 a litre in the first week of September. The price of 93 petrol could drop by around R2.45 a litre. Diesel could be reduced by more than R2.30

The price of illuminating paraffin is on track to fall by almost R2 a litre. 

"The expected decreases are good news for consumers who have been battered and bruised by these prices the past six months. With these expected decreases, the price of 95ULP will dip below R23/l and the price of 93ULP will cost just more than R22.50/l. While fuel is still more expensive now than it was at the beginning of the year, these forecast decreases do offer some relief," says the Automobile Association.

The AA says while these figures are promising, it must be remembered that this is only mid-month data and that the picture may change come month-end before the adjustments for September are made. 

The fuel prices are usually adjusted on the first Wednesday of a month, and determined by the price of oil and the rand-dollar exchange rate.

After hitting a high of $123 in March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have slumped. On Monday, Brent crude oil dropped almost 5% to $93.46 per barrel – around its lowest levels in six months.

AFP reported that the weakness was due to new data that showed a slowing China's economic recovery.

China's central bank slashed key interest rates in a surprise move on Monday as a raft of data showed weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

Beijing's rigid adherence to a zero-Covid-19 strategy has held back economic recovery as snap lockdowns and long quarantines batter business activity and a recovery in consumption.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister said Tehran will deliver its "final" proposal later Monday on talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, after Washington had accepted key demands.

A deal would mean that Iran's crude output of 2.5 million barrels per day would no longer be under international sanctions and help relieve supply constraints that have been pushing up prices.

The rand was last at R16.41 after crashed through R17 to the dollar last month. The dollar has retreated after the US economy shrank, and inflation data came in cooler than expected. This fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as high as previously expected. Higher rates in the US are negative for the rand, which then earn comparatively lower interest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gwede mantashedieseloilpricefuelpetrol
Rand - Dollar
16.41
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.73
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,778.26
-1.3%
Silver
20.21
-2.9%
Palladium
2,148.00
-3.6%
Platinum
931.50
-3.6%
Brent Crude
98.15
-1.5%
Top 40
64,125
+0.2%
All Share
70,859
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,366
-1.1%
Industrial 25
87,157
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,175
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo