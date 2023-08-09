21m ago

Share

World Bank halts new funding to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ laws

accreditation
David Malingha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
Getty Images

The World Bank halted new loans to Uganda over the East African government’s enactment of anti-LGBTQ laws that include the death penalty in some cases.

The announcement by the bank comes three months after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed legislation that includes life imprisonment for sexual acts and the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” defined in part as engaging in sex if one is HIV-positive.

“Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act contradicts the World Bank’s values,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday. “After reviewing our portfolio in the context of the new legislation, no new public financing will be presented to our board of executive directors.”

The bank’s decision puts at risk support for Uganda’s plan to transform its economy and become an upper-middle income country by 2040. The World Bank’s portfolio of International Development Association funding to the country was $5.4 billion, at the end of 2022, according to information on its website.

LGBTQ rights are coming under increased pressure globally, with the Indian government opposing giving legal recognition to same-sex marriages amid a Supreme Court hearing on the matter and anti-transgender legislation passing in states across the US. In Kenya, President William Ruto in March criticized a pro-LGBTQ ruling by the nation’s top court, while Ghanaian lawmakers are considering punitive legislation.

Uganda’s representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, criticized the World Bank decision as “draconian” in a post on X, the social media network previously known as Twitter. He called for urgent reforms at the bank.

The World Bank’s engagements with Uganda include the following:

  • The International Finance Corp., the bank’s private lending arm, committed $170.6 million in investment and advisory services as of June 2022.
  • The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, a World Bank Group member, had a gross exposure of $463.8 million at the end of last year.
  • Recently approved IDA funding includes $566 million for an urban development programme, $354.7 million for a climate and farming project, and $217 million to support women enterprises.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world bankuganda
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.99
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.85
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
893.44
-0.7%
Palladium
1,214.81
-0.4%
Gold
1,925.82
+0.0%
Silver
22.73
-0.2%
Brent Crude
86.17
+1.0%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo